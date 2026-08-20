Wedgewood Weddings Expands New England Portfolio With Acquisition of Merrimack River Estate

French chateau-inspired manor along the Merrimack River joins Wedgewood Weddings, bringing full weekend wedding experiences and dedicated planning to the greater Boston region

TYNGSBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the acquisition of Merrimack River Estate in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts. The venue will operate as Merrimack River Estate by Wedgewood Weddings, adding a distinctive riverside manor to Wedgewood Weddings' national portfolio and expanding the company's footprint in New England.

Set along the Merrimack River valley roughly 35 miles north of Boston, the estate is known for its French chateau-inspired architecture, landscaped grounds, and on-site guest lodging included with every booking. The estate offers couples a setting built around the idea that a wedding deserves a full weekend, not a single rushed evening.

"Merrimack River Estate gives couples in New England a setting that feels like a genuine destination without leaving the region," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings. "Between the architecture, scenic views, and the ability for guests to stay right on the property, it's the kind of venue that turns a wedding into a weekend everyone remembers. We're glad to bring our planning support and hospitality to a property this special."

A Riverside Estate Setting in the Greater Boston Region

Merrimack River Estate by Wedgewood Weddings offers a collection of dedicated indoor and outdoor spaces designed to carry couples and their guests from ceremony through reception:

Manor Terrace: An outdoor ceremony setting on the estate grounds, with the Merrimack River valley as its backdrop.

Manor Hall: An indoor ceremony space where the architecture takes center stage, offering couples a fully designed alternative regardless of weather.

Fireside Lounge: A warm, social cocktail hour space that eases the transition between ceremony and reception without a hard stop and restart.

Estate Ballroom: The anchor of the evening, built for dinner, dancing, and a full room of family and friends.

The Gallery and The Study: Separate get-ready suites for the wedding party, each with dedicated space and natural light.

What This Means for Couples

Couples and clients booking Merrimack River Estate by Wedgewood Weddings will have access to a full-service planning experience, including dedicated event coordination, customizable and transparent packages, vendor support, and day-of management. The result is a single point of contact and a single contract covering the full arrangement, designed to simplify decision-making and keep hosts present for the weekend itself.

With its chateau-inspired architecture, river valley setting, and included on-site lodging, Merrimack River Estate is positioned to serve weddings, social celebrations, and private events across the greater Boston, Merrimack Valley, and southern New Hampshire markets.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Merrimack-River-Estate

About Wedgewood Weddings

Wedgewood Weddings makes weddings and events refreshingly simple. The company helps customers save money, reduce stress, and get their time back so the whole experience feels easier, clearer, and a lot more enjoyable, from the first conversation to the last dance. With clear pricing, customizable packages, expert teams, and one-of-a-kind venues across the country, Wedgewood Weddings makes it easier for every couple to create an event that feels personal, polished, and unmistakably theirs, without all the nonsense the wedding industry usually piles on. Learn more at wedgewoodweddings.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-expands-new-england-portfolio-with-acquisitio-1209661