Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSX-V: MTT) is pleased to announce results from its initial prospecting and geological mapping programs on the Prospect Or's Dream Project ("Prospect Or's Dream" or the "Project"), located proximal to the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). The Project comprises 18,798 hectares in 28 mineral claims that are located along a 30-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault Zone (Figure 1). The Project is centred on a new gold discovery from 2025 where low-sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing quartz veins were identified that are hosted within rhyolite, andesite, and granites over a minimum 7.2-kilometre strike length (see Magna Terra news release dated January 22, 2026).

The work completed is part of a Phase 1 2026 field program designed to generate additional exploration targets for follow-up testing in the later half of 2026 into 2027.

A total of 310 rock grab float and outcrop samples* were collected and analysed for gold and multi-element geochemistry. Assays have been returned for 264 of the 310 samples collected and highlights of the work are as follows:

Early prospecting has identified additional areas of epithermal quartz-sulphide veins;

Resulted in additional staking (2 claims; 2,875 Ha) to the east and southeast of the Blitzen Prospect;

Assays now up to 1.97 g/t gold from grab samples;

Elevated Hg and Te values and vein textures that support the presence of a low-sulphidation epithermal environment; and

Ongoing work designed to vector within the epithermal system(s).

"We are pleased with the early results from prospecting and geological mapping at Prospect Or's Dream. Our initial work having prospected areas with higher grades of 1.97 g/t gold from rock grab samples, has also been successful at identifying additional zones of epithermal quartz veins, leading to the expansion of the property package south and east of the Blitzen Prospect. Pathfinder elements, including Ag, As, Sb, Te, and Hg from quartz vein samples are providing us with an indication of where each target area sits within the classic low-sulphidation epithermal model and we are starting to build on vectors towards potential higher-grade parts of the system. Our planned work for the remainder of the summer and into the fall should continue us on that path as we look to complete the planned 1,000 B-horizon soil samples and 1,042-line kilometres of airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveying."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Summer 2026 Prospecting Program

Initial prospecting work in June and July 2026 was focussed on examining and sampling existing gold showings at Pringle Brook, Blitzen and the location of the 2025 discovery area, as well as a 7.2 km long trend around the adjacent Skull, Moose Lake, and Stewart prospects (the "Donner Trend").

The work resulted in the collection of 310 rock grab float and outcrop samples across the property with 242 of the 310 samples collected being quartz veins. Assay results have been received for 264 of these samples and early results with gold (Au) assays ranging from 0.005 g/t gold up to 1.97 g/t gold with 15 samples of 264 samples assaying over 0.1 g/t gold; and silver (Ag) assays ranging from 0.5 to 34.7 g/t silver, with 23 of 264 samples assaying over 1.0 g/t silver. Higher grade gold and silver samples were collected halfway between the Skull and Moose Lake (Sb-Au occurrences).

The mineralized quartz veins sampled have varying amounts of arsenic (As - <5 ppm to 10,000 ppm), antimony (Sb - <5 ppm to 2,440 ppm), copper (Cu - 2 ppm to 169 ppm), lead (Pb - 2 ppm to 2,890 ppm), and zinc (Zn - 2 ppm to 930 ppm), which help provide initial vectors towards more favourable epithermal environments. Select samples have been analysed for tellurium (Te) with values ranging from 0.005 ppm to 2.37 ppm and mercury (Hg) with values ranging from 0.005 ppm to 0.774 ppm, which can also provide an indication, along with host rock alteration and vein textures, of the level of the epithermal system.

Donner Trend

The Donner Trend comprises a 7.2-kilometre section along the Moose Lake Fault where numerous epithermal quartz vein boulders and outcropping veins occur within felsic and intermediate volcanics and felsic intrusives. Quartz veins within this trend display classic epithermal vuggy and crustiform textures. Grades up to 1.97 g/t gold and 15.6 g/t silver occur in chalcedonic quartz veins.

Blitzen Prospect

At Blitzen, quartz vein boulder fields and subcrop display epithermal-style textures, including drusy, crustiform, vuggy and brecciated veins containing stibnite, arsenopyrite, sulphosalts and pyrite. Anomalous gold values coupled with silver values to 34.7 g/t and tellurium to 2.37 ppm as well as elevated mercury (0.774 ppm) indicates the potential for lower, gold-rich, portions of the epithermal system to be preserved. Prospecting to the south-southeast of Blitzen resulted in the discovery of quartz vein float over 6.9 kilometres. Gold assays up to 0.054 g/t were obtained at the southern end of this trend. This prompted the Company to stake an additional 2,875 hectares to the south and east of Blitzen.

Pringle Brook

At Pringle Brook, rock sampling returned multiple gold assays up to 0.231 g/t. Anomalous gold associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite in veined altered felsic rocks in proximity to the Mountain Brook Fault, highlights the Pringle Brook area as a prospective target for follow-up exploration.

Property Geology

The Prospect Or's Dream Property is centred along a 30 kilometre section of the Moose Lake-Tomogonops-Tozer Fault system ("Moose Lake Fault Zone" or "MLFZ"), a regional-scale fault zone that separates middle to late Ordovician volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Sheephouse Brook Group and Cambrian to Lower Ordovician Miramichi Group to the south from Middle to Late Ordovician Tetagouche and California Lake groups to the north. The Tetagouche and California Lake groups are host to the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits of the Bathurst Camp (Figure 1).

The area has been subject to episodic intrusive and deformation and faulting from the Late Ordovician to the Devonian. The less explored Sheephouse Brook and Miramichi groups are intruded by Late Ordovician Clearwater Lake and Stony Brook felsic porphyritic intrusives. Rocks on both sides of the fault are intruded by Late Silurian to Early Devonian North Pole and South Branch Northwest Miramichi granites, particularly on the western side of the property.

Several NW-SE striking splay faults off the main MLFZ including the Kagoot Brook, Hubbards Pond, Clearwater Stream, Sheephouse Brook, Mahals Brook, Mountain Brook, and the Pringle Brook faults.

Figure 1: Location of the Prospect Or's Dream Project, showing rock grab samples, geology, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

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Epithermal Gold Model

Although the Company is in its early stages of work at Prospect Or's Dream, the data and initial geological observations (vein textures, host rocks, etc.) along with indicator element signature of the vein samples (Au, Ag, Sb, As with variable amounts of Hg and Te, and very low concentrations of Cu, Pb, and Zn) suggest that the prospects sampled to date are at a relatively high level in the typical low-sulphidation epithermal model of Buchanan (1981) in each of the areas (see red box on Figure 2). Generally higher-grade precious metals are found deeper within these systems and generally associated with quartz adularia veins. Ongoing work will continue to gather the geological and geochemical data required to better understand vectoring to higher-grade portions of the epithermal systems exposed on the property.





Figure 2: Schematic stratigraphic, alteration and metal zonation cross section through a typical low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system (after Buchanan, 1981).

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Website Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched a new website that better reflects its corporate strategy, and the value proposition represented by its unique and deep project portfolio both in Atlantic Canada and Southern Argentina. The website refresh has been led by Constance Nalbandian, Manager of Corporate Communications, and offers shareholders and prospective investors a more refined view of the Company, its mission and the significant upside and optionality that resides in its deep exploration project portfolio, as we head into what promises to be a transformative period for the Company and its shareholders.

www.magnaterraminerals.com

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick for processing and then transported to their facility in North Vancouver, BC for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, Ag, As, Sb (method ME-ICP61), Hg (method Hg-MS42), Te and other elements (method ME-MS61L).

All quoted historic drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period, and currently holds an approximate 19% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

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Source: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.