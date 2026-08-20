XbotGo Expands European Footprint and Showcases Multi-Sport AI Tracking Capabilities at IFA Berlin 2026

Backed by 230,000+ global users, XbotGo strengthens European retail distribution and grassroots sports adoption.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotGo, a leader in AI-powered sports capture technology, today announced its accelerated European commercial expansion ahead of IFA Berlin 2026. Backed by 230,000+ global users across 100+ countries and a 300% compound annual revenue growth rate, XbotGo is rapidly scaling its regional retail presence and distribution networks across the UK, France, Germany, and Benelux. Designed to democratize high-definition game capture and performance analysis, XbotGo's flagship camera solutions, including the XbotGo Falcon and Chameleon, are now deployed by over 1,000 partner clubs, youth academies, and sports organizations worldwide.

As European sports clubs and families seek accessible ways to record, analyze, and stream matches without expensive production teams or manual operators, XbotGo delivers an end-to-end autonomous filming ecosystem featuring motorized 360-degree active tracking and native 4K capture.

A Shared Global Mission: From World Champions to Grassroots Pitches

XbotGo's momentum in Europe coincides with its global partnership with international football star Julián Alvarez, who serves as Global Brand Ambassador for the worldwide "Dare To Dream" initiative. Alvarez, whose journey spans from a small-town youth club in Argentina to winning the World Cup and competing at the highest levels of European football, embodies XbotGo's core belief: that football's most meaningful moments belong to every athlete, not just those on stadium stages.

"I think XbotGo Falcon allows families to enjoy the moment while keeping those memories forever," Alvarez said. "And for young players, being able to watch their own matches and learn little by little can really help them improve over time."

Strengthening European Distribution with JD.com's JoyBuy

To meet surging consumer demand across Europe, XbotGo has partnered with JoyBuy to leverage JD.com's end-to-end European retail, warehousing, and logistics infrastructure-including the localized JoyExpress delivery network.

JoyBuy has deep-rooted operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, delivering premium branded products, competitive pricing, and exceptional service. The online retailer has already named XbotGo its best-selling AI Action Camera. The partnership has driven rapid traction since launching, with XbotGo achieving a 150% monthly sales growth rate on the platform. The collaboration ensures grassroots teams and sports parents across Europe enjoy fast, localized fulfillment and direct access to cutting-edge AI sports hardware.

"XbotGo AI sports camera is a total game-changer," said one JoyBuy customer. "Hands-free auto-tracking captures every match moment perfectly. JoyBuy's next-day delivery experience is amazing!"

Accelerating European Adoption Across Multi-Sport Ecosystems

From outdoor pitches to indoor courts, European athletic organizations, coaches, and sports families are leveraging XbotGo to transform coaching workflows, athlete recruitment, and community engagement. Powered by a platform that has recorded over 7.6 million videos and hosted 900,000+ live streams, XbotGo's AI tracking dynamically adapts across key European sports:

UK Football & Community Clubs: Elevating matchday footage and tactical review capabilities for youth and amateur football squads.

"My son and I have absolutely loved using the setup through the last season, bringing brilliant footage and memories to parents for the whole season," said Dave Crumpton, a UK football club parent.

Belgian Basketball & Officiating: Delivering rapid indoor AI motion tracking to capture fast-paced court action with zero manual camera operators required.

"In the basketball community here in Belgium, everybody is thrilled about the camera," shared Jim van der Heeden, a Belgian basketball parent and official who uses XbotGo footage both for his sons' games and to review his own decision-making as a referee.

French Handball Organizations: Expanding automated video tracking into specialized court sports and fast-break indoor movement.

"We are at the beginning of our filming history, and we are learning every day, and these devices changed our vision of handball," noted Benoit Fages-Gouyou, whose son plays for Handball Club de Lyon.

Enfield Town Futsal Club (UK): Seamlessly tracking high-speed futsal movement in tight indoor spaces to produce high-definition highlights-while unlocking new visual coaching methodologies.

"The camera is so valuable as a visual coaching tool, allowing us to demonstrate positioning and make adjustments in a way that really suits different learning styles," explained Peter Arnold, coach at Enfield Town Futsal, noting that XbotGo's visual feedback has also provided substantial benefits for players with special needs, including deafness and dyslexia.

"Our goal has always been to remove the technical and financial barriers to elite sports videography," said XbotGo founder and CEO David Tan. "As we expand our distribution and retail presence across Europe, seeing our technology actively adopted by UK football pitches, Belgian basketball courts, French handball arenas, and top-tier indoor programs proves that the demand for smart, accessible sports capture is universal."

Live Interactive Demos at IFA Berlin 2026

Visitors to IFA Berlin 2026 can experience the XbotGo Falcon and Chameleon live on the exhibition floor. Attendees and press will have the opportunity to test the camera's active AI tracking algorithms and preview upcoming multi-sport software features.

Event Details:

Event: IFA Berlin 2026

Dates: September 4-8, 2026

Location: Messe Berlin, Exhibition Grounds

Booth Location: Hall 20, Booth H20-115

To schedule a 1-on-1 media briefing or live demonstration with XbotGo leadership at IFA 2026, please contact pr@xbotgo.com.

About XbotGo

XbotGo was founded in 2021 by Dr. David Tan-a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and devoted soccer dad. Like every parent on the sidelines, he found traditional cameras either too complex or too costly to capture his child's moments on the field. That frustration sparked a vision: to make sports recording accessible to all through AI. Today, XbotGo is a global AI sports technology company owned by Blink Tech, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D centers across Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou. Combining world-class AI expertise with global innovation and manufacturing capabilities, we are building an intelligent sports ecosystem that empowers every sports enthusiast to play, improve, connect, and grow. Guided by the belief in technological equality, XbotGo is committed to making advanced sports technology accessible to everyone. From AI sports cameras and intelligent analytics to live streaming and future innovations, we are reimagining how people experience sports-bringing more joy to every game and empowering every dream.

Media Contact:

XbotGo

Gabriel Roxas

PR@xbotgo.com

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