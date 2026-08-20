Zifo Open Quiz 2026 Draws Over 1,200 Quizzers on Independence Day

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, successfully hosted the 35th annual Zifo Open Quiz (ZOQ) on Indian Independence Day. The event continues its legacy as a beloved Chennai tradition, drawing an enthusiastic crowd to celebrate curiosity, trivia, and community.

This year's edition was a spectacular showcase of intellect, with 400 teams taking their seats and bringing together 1,200 passionate quizzers. The journey to the main stage was preceded by a massive school-level preliminary phase. Conducted over a month, this dedicated school round saw enthusiastic participation from 600+ school teams and 1,800+ students, highlighting a growing interest in quizzing among the youth.

Anand Narayanan, Chief Marketing Officer at Zifo, said, "The overwhelming response to the 2026 edition is a testament to the thriving culture of curiosity in our community. We are incredibly proud to continue this Independence Day tradition and watch new generations embrace the thrill of discovery."

The grand event was conducted in collaboration with renowned quizmaster Dr. Navin Jayakumar and the Quiz Federation of India (QFI).

"The joy lies in discovering something new and saying, 'I didn't know that. That's fascinating," noted Quizmaster Dr. Navin on the enduring appeal of the event.

The competition showcased a mix of seasoned veterans, families, and new challengers, all battling across diverse topics ranging from history and current affairs to science and pop culture.

Zifo Open Quiz 2026 Winners:

Champion : 'Zi Fosis' -- Represented by Rajiv, Jayakanthan, Swaminathan.

: 'Zi Fosis' -- Represented by Rajiv, Jayakanthan, Swaminathan. First Runner-Up : 'Assad: Syria's Quizzing Minds' -- Represented by Aadisht, Aswath, Sania

: 'Assad: Syria's Quizzing Minds' -- Represented by Aadisht, Aswath, Sania Second Runner-Up : 'WIMWI' -- Represented by Srinath Bashyam, Vinoo Sanjay, Preetham Upadhya

: 'WIMWI' -- Represented by Srinath Bashyam, Vinoo Sanjay, Preetham Upadhya School Winner : 'Pharos 3.0' (Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyasharam, Kilpauk) -- Represented by Dev Naveen, Aarush A Dhanujnat, Sachin Sathyasivan

: 'Pharos 3.0' (Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyasharam, Kilpauk) -- Represented by Dev Naveen, Aarush A Dhanujnat, Sachin Sathyasivan School Runner-Up : 'T. Nagar Thayirsadams' (PSBB, Nungambakkam) -- Represented by Keshav Krishna, Rushil Chandrasekar, Bhargav Thyagarajan

: 'T. Nagar Thayirsadams' (PSBB, Nungambakkam) -- Represented by Keshav Krishna, Rushil Chandrasekar, Bhargav Thyagarajan College Winner: 'Diddlers on the Roof' (IIT Madras) -- Represented by Advik Kabra, Arvind Vidhyashankar, and Sreeram Madhanan.

'Diddlers on the Roof' (IIT Madras) -- Represented by Advik Kabra, Arvind Vidhyashankar, and Sreeram Madhanan. College Runner-Up: 'Poora India Quizzega' (IIT Madras) -- Represented by Anirvin, Sneha, and Magizhan.

'Poora India Quizzega' (IIT Madras) -- Represented by Anirvin, Sneha, and Magizhan. Best Team Name Winner: 'Lakshiammal Mapla Naroda' -- Represented by Pranav, Mithilesh, and Adi Amartya Shankar.

'Lakshiammal Mapla Naroda' -- Represented by Pranav, Mithilesh, and Adi Amartya Shankar. Best Family Team: 'Generational Fumble' -- Represented by Suresh, Nandhini, and Abishek.

'Generational Fumble' -- Represented by Suresh, Nandhini, and Abishek. Best Corporate Team: 'Straights of Hormuz' (TVS Capital Funds) -- Represented by Suchet Gopal, Samiha Gopal, Surabhi Gopal

Zifo remains committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity and believes the Zifo Open Quiz is a significant step toward achieving this goal. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, participants, and the dedicated volunteers who made this event a resounding success.

Watch the recording of Preliminary Round here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0waR2hpUYZM

Watch the recording of Semifinal and Final Round here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_aj4uCZeQc

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifo.com/

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