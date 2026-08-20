LG Empowers Designers And Videographers With New Ultrafine Evo 6k Monitor

With Uncompromising 6K Precision, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and Thunderbolt 5 Connectivity, LG Reaffirms Its Commitment to Empowering Video Editors, 3D Artists, and Digital Creators.

News Summary

Spotlighting professional performance, the UltraFine evo 6K monitor is purpose-built for video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, and web designers requiring uncompromising visual accuracy.

Featuring a 6K resolution and 224ppi pixel density, the monitor enables creators to work with native 4K content at full scale while retaining ample workspace for timelines, toolbars, and multitasking.

Harnesses Thunderbolt 5, with up to 80 Gbps bandwidth, 96W power delivery, and dual 6K daisy-chaining, allowing for next-gen connectivity and optimum workflow efficiency.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its commitment to high-performance visual solutions with its flagship 32-inch LG UltraFine evo 6K Monitor. Purpose-built for video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI content creators, and web designers, the monitor serves as an essential centrepiece for demanding production environments to deliver uncompromising visual precision, expansive digital workspace, and seamless cross-platform efficiency.

As digital content creation rapidly evolves and professional creative workflows grow increasingly data-intensive and complex, LG's UltraFine evo 6K demonstrates how its advanced display technologies address key industry challenges and solve them by delivering uncompromising colour accuracy, high-bandwidth connectivity, and near-original clarity.

Expansive 6K Resolution & Pinpoint Precision

At the centre of the UltraFine evo 6K display is a 31.5-inch Nano IPS Black panel featuring an ultra-high 6K resolution and a pixel density of 224 pixels per inch (ppi). Offering up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD, the monitor provides substantial on-screen space to manage multiple complex tasks at once.

Creative professionals can work directly with full 4K files in their original resolution while maintaining a generous, uncluttered workspace for editing timelines, colour wheels, toolbars, and secondary application windows. Its ultra-high 224ppi density delivers near-original clarity and pinpoint detail, ensuring greater accuracy for text, vector artwork, and detailed image grading.

Certified VESA DisplayHDR 600 & Pro-Grade Color Accuracy

A high-performance display tailored for colour-critical tasks, the LG UltraFine evo 6K delivers precise colour accuracy across both digital and print media through native Real 10-bit colour depth, capturing every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work.

To support demanding production workflows, the display combines advanced panel engineering with rigorous calibration standards:

Pro-Grade Colour Gamut Coverage supporting up to 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space (the industry standard for cinematic video) and up to 99.5% of Adobe RGB (the standard for print production), allowing creators to switch effortlessly between mediums.

supporting up to 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space (the industry standard for cinematic video) and up to 99.5% of Adobe RGB (the standard for print production), allowing creators to switch effortlessly between mediums. VESA DisplayHDR 600 Certification guarantees certified HDR performance with deep blacks and bright, luminous highlights, giving creators complete confidence that their content will render consistently across viewing environments.

guarantees certified HDR performance with deep blacks and bright, luminous highlights, giving creators complete confidence that their content will render consistently across viewing environments. Nano IPS Black Contrast Performance delivers an enhanced 2,000:1 contrast ratio, double that of standard IPS panels, ensuring rich shadow details and deep contrast while preserving wide viewing angles.

delivers an enhanced 2,000:1 contrast ratio, double that of standard IPS panels, ensuring rich shadow details and deep contrast while preserving wide viewing angles. Studio Mode & Hardware Calibration, which includes built-in hardware calibration support via LG Calibration Studio and Studio Mode presets that replicate native Mac colour profiles for exact cross-screen colour consistency.

High-Bandwidth Thunderbolt 5 & Cross-Platform Productivity

Equipped with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, the monitor supports data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps, twice the bandwidth of the previous Thunderbolt 4, along with up to 96W power delivery and seamless daisy-chaining of dual 6K displays over a single cable.

To streamline multi-device setups, the display features an integrated KVM switch for effortless control between multiple PCs using a single keyboard and mouse. Mac users also benefit from native M-Control integration (via LG Switch software), allowing direct display brightness and volume adjustments using standard Mac keyboard shortcuts.

Tailored to Maximise Productivity Across Creative Workflows

Whether fine-tuning 3D models, editing high-bitrate video footage, remastering archival media using AI upscaling, or executing multi-layered web designs, the LG UltraFine evo 6K monitor provides an adaptable, high-efficiency environment. Combined with its 4-sided virtually borderless aesthetic and award-winning ergonomic design, the monitor continues to maximise creative output and operational efficiency for professionals worldwide.

For more information on LG's 6K display and complete portfolio of professional B2B IT solutions, please visit: 32 Inch LG UltraFine evo 6K Monitor - 32U990A-S | LG UAE

About?LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator?in?televisions, audio,?displays?and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect?color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform.?The MS Company also offers?Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud?devices?and medical displays)?as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality?displays?and signage software solutions)?that are?designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit?www.LGnewsroom.com.

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