POP MART Reports First Half 2026 Financial Results, Announces Future Stock Buyback Plan

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POP MART today released its financial highlights for the first half of 2026, reporting sustained business momentum, driven by IP performance, diversified business portfolio and deepening consumer engagement. Total revenue is 17.17 billion Yuan, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 23.8%. Adjusted net profit amounted to 5.16 billion Yuan, with adjusted net profit margin at 30%. Gross margin came in at 69.7%.

Grant Wang, CEO and Chairman of the Company, noted on the earnings call that POP MART intends to conduct a share buyback, purchasing up to 5 billion Yuan and no less than 2 billion Yuan of its own shares over the next six months.

Six top IPs, including The MONSTERS, TWINKLE TWINKLE, CRYBABY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, each generated over 1 billion Yuan in revenue. The Company's diverse and robust IP portfolio continued to deliver good performance.

THE MONSTERS family, home to LABUBU, posted revenue of 4.45 billion Yuan, accounting for 26% of total revenue, down from 34.7% in the same period last year

family, home to LABUBU, posted revenue of 4.45 billion Yuan, accounting for 26% of total revenue, down from 34.7% in the same period last year TWINKLE TWINKLE achieved revenue of 2.65 billion Yuan, with a YoY growth rate of 580.6%, making it the fastest-growing IP

achieved revenue of 2.65 billion Yuan, with a YoY growth rate of 580.6%, making it the fastest-growing IP CRYBABY : 1.63 billion Yuan

: 1.63 billion Yuan DIMOO : 1.62 billion Yuan

: 1.62 billion Yuan SKULLPANDA : 1.55 billion Yuan

: 1.55 billion Yuan HIRONO : 1.01 billion Yuan

: 1.01 billion Yuan MOLLY: 0.90 billion Yuan

Product innovation injected strong momentum into growth, with the plush category generating revenue of 9.82 billion Yuan, representing a YoY increase of 60%. Multiple IPs including Nyota, Zsiga and Peach Riot launched their first-ever plush offerings, which were well-received by consumers. PUCKY's "Tap-Tap" vinyl-plush keychain collection, launched earlier this year, gained widespread traction across social media platforms in Asia thanks to its playful interactive design.

As at H1 2026, POP MART's offline network expanded to 676 physical stores and 2,827 roboshops globally, a net increase of 46 stores and 190 roboshops from the end of 2025 respectively.

Greater China delivered revenue of 12.2 billion Yuan, marking 47.3% YoY growth. It added 10 additional net new stores, bringing the total store count to 455. The total number of registered members in Chinese Mainland rose from 72.58 million as at 31 December 2025 to 82.44 million. In the first half, members contributed 92.9% of total sales, with a member repurchase rate of 51.6%.





delivered revenue of 12.2 billion Yuan, marking 47.3% YoY growth. It added 10 additional net new stores, bringing the total store count to 455. The total number of registered members in Chinese Mainland rose from 72.58 million as at 31 December 2025 to 82.44 million. In the first half, members contributed 92.9% of total sales, with a member repurchase rate of 51.6%. Revenue from the Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China) market amounted to 2.58 billion Yuan. The region recorded a net addition of 5 offline stores, bringing its total store count to 90.





(excluding Greater China) market amounted to 2.58 billion Yuan. The region recorded a net addition of 5 offline stores, bringing its total store count to 90. The Americas market saw steady expansion of offline channels. With a net increase of 22 offline stores, total store count reached 86 and revenue stood at 1.89 billion Yuan.





market saw steady expansion of offline channels. With a net increase of 22 offline stores, total store count reached 86 and revenue stood at 1.89 billion Yuan. Europe and other regions kept boosting brand visibility by opening landmark stores in key global cities. A net addition of 9 offline stores brought its total store count to 45, generating revenue of 0.51 billion Yuan.

Executive leadership attended the post-earnings briefing and shared that the Company continued to execute its two core strategies: Globalization and IP-centric Diversification. Earlier this year, POP LAND unveiled new areas in the theme park themed around LABUBU and DIMOO, marking a major enhancement to the Company's IP-driven entertainment offerings, and creating a more immersive and IP-integrated thematic experience. Since the upgrading, visitor traffic has risen by over 100% compared with the previous quarter.

POP BAKERY, the dessert shop originated from POP LAND, rolled out pop-up sites across multiple key cities in China, opened its first-ever domestic store in Aranya, and recently inaugurated its maiden outlet on Sentosa Island, Singapore.

Notably, LABUBU's participation in the FIFA World Cup, including the launch of co-branded merchandise, appearance at the opening ceremony and the final match, as well as multiple fan events across the Americas, further elevated its global influence. The 10th-anniversary global touring exhibition MONSTERS BY MONSTERS: Now and Then has successively landed in Paris, Tokyo and, most recently, New York. It showcases artist Kasing Lung's creative journey and the LABUBU family's narrative to global fans, further enriching its cultural connotation.

Following the debut of TWINKLE TWINKLE's first product line by POP MART in 2024, the IP maintained strong global momentum, through sophisticated multi-faceted operations including new product series, mascot performances and brand collaborations.

HIRONO has built a distinctive spiritual landscape through its highly recognizable, healing-infused design language. Its IP-themed stores opened in London and Seoul in the first half of the year, driving the brand's expansion into broader lifestyle segments.

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SOURCE POP MART