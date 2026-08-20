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WKN: A40ZGX | ISIN: AU0000378903 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TT
Lang & Schwarz
20.08.26 | 15:27
0,017 Euro
-100,00 % -0,017
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
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INVERT GRAPHITE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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INVERT GRAPHITE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0150,01815:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Invert Graphite Limited: InVert Graphite Advances Vertically Integrated Supply Chain with RapidGraphite Acquisition and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate to Target Battery and Defense Markets

SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InVert Graphite Limited (ASX: IVG) has achieved key milestones in establishing a vertically integrated, critical minerals supply chain to serve the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) battery and advanced defense technology sectors.

Key Highlights:

  • Technology Acquisition Completed: Secured exclusive worldwide rights to RapidPulse catalytic graphitization technology to produce high-purity battery anode materials.
  • Fully Funded Testing: A successfully completed A$2.5 million capital raise will fast-track scaled-up commercialization and pre-pilot furnace trials.
  • Maiden Mineral Resource: Delivered a 32.2 million tonne (Mt) Inferred Resource at 8.0% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) at the Morogoro Graphite Project, securing a robust upstream foundation.

With all conditions precedent finalized, InVert has completed the acquisition of RapidGraphite Pty Ltd. This secures the proprietary RapidPulse technology, designed to revolutionize the processing of graphite for electrification and defense applications. Co-developer Dr. Jason Fogg will join InVert full-time to lead the commercialization of this advanced materials technology.

Concurrently, InVert has fortified its upstream critical mineral supply with a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its 100%-owned Morogoro Graphite Project in Tanzania. The Kumba deposit estimate defines 2.56Mt of contained graphite, with 97% of the resource favorably located within 75 meters of the surface.

InVert Graphite Managing Director, Andrew Lawson, commented:

"Finalizing the RapidGraphite acquisition alongside our $2.5 million placement positions us to accelerate the testing of our RapidPulse technology. Paired with our standout 32.2Mt maiden resource at Kumba, InVert now possesses a high-grade upstream foundation alongside a proprietary downstream processing technology. We are perfectly positioned to drive our integrated supply chain vision and deliver critical battery materials to the global electrification and defense markets."

For full details, please view the complete ASX announcements here:

  • RapidGraphite Acquisition Completed
  • Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Kumba Deposit

About InVert Graphite: InVert Graphite (ASX: IVG) is an Australian critical minerals company focused on vertically integrating its flagship Morogoro Graphite Project in Tanzania with RapidPulse downstream processing technology. InVert aims to provide secure, scalable, and advanced graphite solutions for the global battery, EV, and defense supply chains.

Media Contact:

Andrew Lawson, Managing Director
E: info@invertgraphite.com.au


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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