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WKN: A3DUN2 | ISIN: AU0000194433 | Ticker-Symbol: W0X
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:05
0,174 Euro
+4,19 % +0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FELIX GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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FELIX GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
58 Leser
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Felix Gold Limited: Department of Energy selects Felix Gold for up to $18 million in funding to advance Alaska antimony project

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-listed antimony developer Felix Gold Limited has been selected by the Department of Energy (DOE) for negotiation of a financial award of up to $18 million to progress the company's Treasure Creek Antimony Pilot Processing Facility in the USA.

Felix Gold is just one of nine projects chosen nationally under a $162 million DOE program aimed at advancing and scaling mining, processing, and manufacturing technologies across key stages of the critical minerals and materials supply chains.

Executive Director of Felix Gold Joe Webb said: "The Department of Energy has selected Felix Gold because of what we are building: U.S. ore to U.S. metal.

"Antimony is designated a critical mineral by the USA and is used in a range of defence and industrial applications. The U.S. is almost entirely dependent on imports for its antimony supply, making the development of domestic production and processing capacity a national priority.

"Our Treasure Creek project is designed to recover antimony from mineralised material in Alaska and process it through a domestic US supply chain."

Felix Gold is well advanced on a multi-year mining permit, targeting mining operations in June 2027. Downstream, testwork, pilot plant engineering and site selection are well advanced, targeting a U.S. processing facility by end-2027. That work sits in Frontier Antimony Refinery - a Delaware company, wholly owned by Felix Gold.

Details and disclosures regarding the award selection can be viewed in Felix Gold's ASX announcement.

About Felix Gold

Felix Gold Limited (ASX: FXG) is advancing two complementary opportunities in Alaska's Fairbanks Mining District: near-term antimony production and additional gold mineralization. Felix Gold is building America's Antimony Solution, a fully integrated domestic supply chain from proven U.S. ore at the Treasure Creek Antimony Project, one of the only proven sources of high-grade antimony ore in the United States.

For more, see felixgold.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/266083cc-36ce-4f98-9d80-e7725eeca8e9


- Felix Gold VP Development & Operations Dan Brearley (left) and Executive Director Joe Webb at the Treasure Creek Project bulk sample operations in Ala

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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