



TOKYO, Aug 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announced an investment in Clean Planet Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hideki Yoshino), a company engaged in the research and development of its proprietary Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) technology.The investment marks the beginning of a collaboration between TANAKA and Clean Planet, bringing together TANAKA's expertise in precious metal materials technologies and Clean Planet's proprietary Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) technology, an emerging next-generation energy technology expected to contribute to a carbon-neutral future.Background of the InvestmentAs global efforts toward carbon neutrality continue to accelerate, interest is growing not only in renewable energy but also in next-generation energy technologies capable of providing a stable and sustainable energy supply. In these fields, research and development (R&D) activities and investment are gaining momentum, particularly among startups in Japan and overseas, alongside growing efforts toward future real-world implementation.Throughout its history, TANAKA has contributed to innovation across a wide range of industries through its advanced precious metal materials technologies. Looking ahead to its 200th anniversary in 2085, TANAKA continues to pursue new technologies and industries that contribute to the future of both humanity and the planet.This investment forms part of that long-term vision. By supporting innovation in the next-generation energy field, TANAKA aims to deepen its technological expertise while exploring future applications for advanced materials technologies.Future CollaborationThrough this investment, TANAKA will further strengthen its engagement with advanced energy technologies while drawing on its expertise in surface engineering, analytical and evaluation technologies, and other materials-related capabilities to support future materials innovation and technology development.The company will also explore potential synergies between Clean Planet's Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) technology and TANAKA's materials technologies with the aim of enhancing performance and reliability, while identifying opportunities for new products and services.Building on its long-standing expertise in precious metal technologies, TANAKA will continue to create new value through advanced materials innovation, contributing to decarbonization and a more sustainable society.Executive commentsKazuharu Yoshida, Head of People & Culture Design Division, Managing Corporate Officer, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Building a sustainable future requires breakthrough technologies, advanced materials expertise and strong partnerships. Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) developed by Clean Planet represents an innovative initiative in the next-generation energy sector. Through this investment, we will draw on our long-standing expertise in unlocking the full potential of precious metals to drive new value creation and contribute to a more sustainable future.Hideki Yoshino, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Clean Planet Inc.We are honored to receive investment from TANAKA, a global leader in precious metal materials technologies. Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) is an innovative technology with the potential to transform the way energy is generated and used while making a significant contribution to a sustainable society. Realizing this vision requires bringing together cutting-edge energy technologies with world-class materials and manufacturing technologies. We believe this partnership represents an important step toward the commercialization and global deployment of QHe.About TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Company name: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Headquarters: 2-6-6 Kayabacho, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JapanFounded: 1885Incorporated: 2024Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Group CEOCapital: JPY 100 millionMain businesses of the group: Company responsible for management of TANAKAWebsite: https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english (TANAKA Corporate Website)About Clean Planet Inc.Company Name: Clean Planet Inc.Headquarters: 10F, Shin-Marunouchi Building, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanIncorporated: 2012Representative: Hideki Yoshino, CEOCapital: JPY 319.68 millionBusiness: Commercial development, deployment, and mass production of clean energy systems for industrial and social infrastructure applications utilizing Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe).Website: https://www.cleanplanet.co.jpAbout TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services.With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.TANAKA Industrial Precious Metal Materials Portalhttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.comProduct inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/Press Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260820_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.