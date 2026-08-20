Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Acquires Bead Chain Division of Bead Industries, Strengthening Its Leadership in the Global Ball Chain Industry

Fifth-generation U.S. manufacturer expands its portfolio, customer reach and commitment to the future of American manufacturing

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain, has acquired the Bead Chain division of Bead Industries, Inc., bringing one of the industry's most recognized legacy names into Ball Chain Manufacturing's growing family of products and capabilities.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing is a fifth-generation, family-owned American manufacturer that produces millions of feet of ball chain each week for customers throughout the United States and around the world. The acquisition of Bead Chain further strengthens Ball Chain Manufacturing's position in the industry and reflects the company's continued investment in manufacturing, capacity, customer service and long-term growth.

Building on Nearly Nine Decades of Manufacturing Leadership

For nearly nine decades, Ball Chain Manufacturing has built its business around American manufacturing, engineering expertise, product quality and long-standing customer relationships. The company has continued to invest in its people, equipment and operations while expanding the markets and applications it serves.

The addition of Bead Chain gives Ball Chain Manufacturing the opportunity to carry forward a brand with more than a century of history while placing it within a larger manufacturing organization with the resources, scale and global reach to support its next chapter.

A Strategic Investment in the Future

"This acquisition is about more than adding another name to our company - it is about strengthening a business and an industry that we know extremely well," said Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Ball Chain Manufacturing has been making ball chain in America since 1938. We have grown by investing in manufacturing, taking care of our customers and making decisions with the next generation in mind."

"Bead Chain has a tremendous history and a highly respected name. We are proud to bring that business into Ball Chain Manufacturing and give it the scale, resources and manufacturing strength of our organization. We believe there is significant opportunity to build on what Bead Chain has established and to serve its customers even better going forward."

"We are a fifth-generation family manufacturing company, and we think long term. This acquisition reflects our confidence in American manufacturing, our commitment to this industry and our belief that there is substantial opportunity ahead. We are excited about what Ball Chain Manufacturing and Bead Chain can accomplish together."

Continuity for Bead Chain Customers

Ball Chain Manufacturing intends to build on Bead Chain's reputation for quality, innovation and dependable service while providing customers access to the broader manufacturing capabilities, resources and experience of Ball Chain Manufacturing.

Customers can expect a continued focus on product quality, responsiveness and long-term relationships. Ball Chain Manufacturing will work to make the transition as seamless as possible while identifying opportunities to strengthen service, expand capabilities and support future growth.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 and based in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. manufacturer and the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain. The company produces millions of feet of ball chain each week and serves customers across a broad range of industries in the United States and internationally. For nearly nine decades, Ball Chain Manufacturing has combined American manufacturing, engineering expertise, innovation and long-term customer relationships to remain a leader in the global ball chain industry.

About Bead Chain

Established in 1914, Bead Chain has served customers for more than a century and is known for its pioneering manufacturing processes, product quality and long-standing customer relationships.

Media Contact

Bill Taubner, President

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

914-664-7500

SOURCE: Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ball-chain-manufacturing-acquires-bead-chain-division-of-bead-industri-1209711