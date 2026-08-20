Backed by two granted and active U.S. patents, a fully industrialized technology and commercial commitments spanning more than 50 countries, the French company is now seeking leading U.S. industrial and strategic partners to help shape the future of this emerging market.

For the first time, major U.S. federal agencies are beginning to structure procurement around a new category of intermediate-force equipment, giving officers an additional option between verbal presence and higher levels of force. NETFORCE believes companies establishing themselves at this early stage will benefit from a significant first-mover advantage as this category expands nationwide. This is precisely the market NETFORCE anticipated years ago, having invested heavily in research, industrialization and international intellectual property well before the category attracted attention.

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COPYRIGHT NETFORCE

NETFORCE enters the U.S. market backed by two granted and active U.S. patents US 11,236,973 B2 (granted 2022, protected through 2038) and US 12,222,193 B2 (granted 2025, protected through 2041). Together with the E-StunGlove trademark, these assets form part of an international IP portfolio spanning 107 countries, securing NETFORCE's technological leadership across the world's leading security markets.

Unlike conventional conducted-energy devices designed primarily for physical intervention, the GIE E-StunGlove was built around a three-step doctrine Engage, Deter, Act to prevent escalation before intervention becomes necessary. The officer first engages verbally, maintaining natural hand movement; before any physical contact, the glove then deters by generating a visible electric arc and audible warning, creating an opportunity to de-escalate; only when intervention is unavoidable does the officer act, with the electrical pulse becoming part of a graduated, proportionate response. The platform also offers cut-resistant protection, operation through multiple layers of clothing, and scalable connected features such as body-camera activation and automated incident reporting.

NETFORCE has already signed commercial commitments covering more than 50 countries, with deployments to the corrections administrations of Morocco and Senegal, and authorization in Switzerland under a framework comparable to that applied to conducted-energy devices.

NETFORCE's ambition extends beyond exporting a French innovation: the Company is seeking U.S. industrial and strategic partners to support its North American development and, ultimately, establish domestic manufacturing. Beyond institutional markets, it also sees long-term potential in the U.S. civilian personal-protection sector, subject to applicable regulations.

"What is happening in the United States is a very powerful signal," said Laurent Mollinari, Founder CEO of NETFORCE. "We anticipated this evolution years ago. Today, we hold two granted and active U.S. patents, a fully industrialized technology developed in France, and commercial commitments covering more than 50 countries. Our American ambition now goes further than exporting a product we want to build long-term partnerships with leading U.S. players to industrialize our technology here, while staying deeply rooted in France."

About NETFORCE

NETFORCE is a French technology company specializing in next-generation intermediate-force solutions. It developed the GIE E-StunGlove, a patented conducted-energy glove entirely designed, developed and industrialized in France. Its IP strategy extends across 107 countries, including the United States, positioning NETFORCE among the pioneers of this emerging category.

Investors Strategic Partnerships

As NETFORCE accelerates its international expansion, the Company has initiated a capital increase reserved for a limited number of investors to finance its industrial and commercial growth. NETFORCE welcomes discussions with leading U.S. industrial companies, technology innovators, institutional partners and qualified investors sharing its ambition for the next generation of intermediate-force solutions.

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Contacts:

Media

Laurent Mollinari Founder CEO, NETFORCE

laurent.mollinari@netforce-defense.com

www.netforce-defense.com