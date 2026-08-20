STAEDEAN strengthens Business Central and integration capabilities with the acquisition of Golden EDI

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAEDEAN, a global provider of vertical and data software solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for the discrete and process manufacturing and asset-centric industries (including equipment rental), today announced the acquisition of Golden EDI, a specialist in EDI and integration solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

The acquisition strengthens STAEDEAN's focus on Business Central and data while expanding its technology footprint into cross-platform integration. Golden EDI's Azure-based capabilities provide a foundation to connect applications and data across Dynamics 365 and other business systems, supporting STAEDEAN's ambition to help customers manage and connect their broader technology environments beyond the ERP.

A strong strategic fit

Golden EDI brings expertise in Business Central, EDI and e-invoicing, supported by Azure-based integration technology. With approximately 500 customers, strong growth, established partner relationships and complementary capabilities, it is a natural strategic fit with STAEDEAN's long-term direction.

The combination brings together Golden EDI's expertise in EDI and integration with STAEDEAN's deep industry expertise across discrete and process manufacturing and asset-centric industries, including equipment rental. Combined with STAEDEAN's broader data capabilities, these complementary strengths create new opportunities to deliver greater value to customers and partners.

"The strategic fit is about strengthening our capabilities in data and Business Central, while providing customers an outside-of-ERP cross-platform integration solution that they can leverage to connect all of their applications," said Luciano Cunha, CEO of STAEDEAN.

Responding to evolving customer needs

The acquisition comes at a time when businesses face increasing regulatory and technology requirements, particularly around electronic invoicing and Peppol. Golden EDI is a Certified Peppol Access Point and already delivers e-invoicing solutions to the market, enabling STAEDEAN to respond to these requirements with proven technology and expertise.

Beyond e-invoicing, the combination will help customers connect applications and data across their broader technology landscape, supporting greater efficiency, data quality and compliance.

The acquisition also creates opportunities to bring Golden EDI's Business Central and integration capabilities to new markets. Golden EDI's established presence and partner relationships in the Nordics complement STAEDEAN's global reach and ecosystem.

"Golden EDI has built a strong position in the Nordic market, and the next phase for us is international expansion. Joining STAEDEAN gives us the global footprint and ecosystem to accelerate that journey. Together, we see an opportunity to build something truly valuable for our customers and partners," said Mats Persson, Partner and Business Manager at Golden EDI.

A shared vision and culture

Beyond technology and market reach, STAEDEAN and Golden EDI share a strong alignment in their vision and approach to customers, partners and employees.

"For us, the fit goes beyond technology and strategy. We share a similar vision for the future, as well as strong alignment in how we care about our customers, partners and employees," said Cunha.

Looking ahead, the companies will combine their AI capabilities to accelerate innovation across data, integration, quality and compliance, further positioning STAEDEAN to help organizations get more value from their business applications by connecting the systems and data that underpin their operations.

For more information about the acquisition, read the full press release on the STAEDEAN website.

Contact person:

Name: Luciano Cunha

Email: marketing@staedean.com

Phone number: +31(0)20 640 3413

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