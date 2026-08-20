Malaysian energy regulator Suruhanjaya Tenaga has published new guidelines defining the requirements for the installation of residential rooftop systems under the NEM Rakyat and NEM GoMEn net metering schemes in Peninsular Malaysia. Eligible applicants must generally be consumers of national utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and install the solar PV system on the rooftop of the same premises. For NEM Rakyat, system capacity is limited to 5 kWac for single-phase and 12.5 kWac for three-phase residential connections, while NEM GoMEn allows systems of up to 1,000 kW, subject to technical and network ...

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