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WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 15:15
41,920 Euro
-0,82 % -0,345
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,08042,15015:33
42,06042,15015:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
104 Leser
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Verizon Communications, Inc.: Verizon to redeem debt securities on September 21, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem, in whole, the following notes on September 21, 2026 (the "Redemption Date"):

I.D. NumberTitle of SecurityPrincipal Amount
Outstanding
CUSIP: 92343V ER1
ISIN: US92343VEXXX		4.329% Notes due 2028 (the "Notes")$1,250,000,000

The redemption price for the Notes being redeemed will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), as the case may be, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 25 basis points (the "Redemption Price"), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, 333 Thornall Street, Edison, New Jersey 08837, United States of America, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Media contact:
Jamie Serino
201-401-5460
jamie.serino@verizon.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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