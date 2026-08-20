E-Power Inc.: E-Power's Joint Venture Selected for Recommendation as a National-Level "Little Giant" Enterprise in China

DOVER, USA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. ("E-Power," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced that its joint venture, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Sunrise Guizhou"), has passed the provincial review conducted by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guizhou Province and has been included in the province's publicly announced recommendation list for the eighth batch of national-level Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative ("Little Giant") enterprises in China. Sunrise Guizhou is one of only 28 enterprises in Guizhou Province included in the recommendation list, which was published for public review from June 16, 2026 to June 23, 2026.

A Rigorous, Multi-Stage National Selection Process

The national-level "Little Giant" program, administered by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT") under the Interim Measures for the Administration of Gradient Cultivation of High-Quality Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, recognizes small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") that demonstrate specialization, technological innovation, and market leadership in core industrial and supply-chain fields. The provincial recommendation followed a multi-stage process involving application by enterprises, preliminary review by the provincial department, and expert evaluation. The final national-level designation remains subject to further review and public announcement by the MIIT.

Technology Leadership Anchored by a Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio

Intellectual Property: To date, Sunrise Guizhou has filed 187 intellectual property applications, including 46 granted patents comprising 35 domestic invention patents, eight utility model patents, and three granted invention patents in the United States, Japan and South Korea. In addition, Sunrise Guizhou has obtained 17 registered data intellectual property rights.

To date, Sunrise Guizhou has filed 187 intellectual property applications, including 46 granted patents comprising 35 domestic invention patents, eight utility model patents, and three granted invention patents in the United States, Japan and South Korea. In addition, Sunrise Guizhou has obtained 17 registered data intellectual property rights. Standards Participation: Sunrise Guizhou participates in the development of 45 currently effective industry standards, and, in 2026, participated in the drafting of the national standard, "Porous Carbon for Silicon-Based Anode Materials" (Plan No. 20262157-T-605), a standard covering a next-generation material for high-energy-density batteries.

Sunrise Guizhou participates in the development of 45 currently effective industry standards, and, in 2026, participated in the drafting of the national standard, "Porous Carbon for Silicon-Based Anode Materials" (Plan No. 20262157-T-605), a standard covering a next-generation material for high-energy-density batteries. National-Level Recognition: Sunrise Guizhou was a certified National High-Tech Enterprise (2023). In 2024, its project was selected through the "Open Competition" (Jie Bang Gua Shuai) mechanism of an MIIT national industrial foundation innovation program, representing the only selected project from Guizhou Province's new energy battery and materials sector that year. The project passed final acceptance in December 2024. In May 2025, Sunrise Guizhou received an Excellence Award at the 25th China Patent Awards, granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

Sunrise Guizhou was a certified National High-Tech Enterprise (2023). In 2024, its project was selected through the "Open Competition" (Jie Bang Gua Shuai) mechanism of an MIIT national industrial foundation innovation program, representing the only selected project from Guizhou Province's new energy battery and materials sector that year. The project passed final acceptance in December 2024. In May 2025, Sunrise Guizhou received an Excellence Award at the 25th China Patent Awards, granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. Provincial Recognition: Sunrise Guizhou was designated a Guizhou Province Key Specialized and Sophisticated SME in May 2025, and Guizhou's provincial new energy battery and materials development plan (2022-2030) identifies Sunrise Guizhou as an anchor enterprise supporting the province's integrated anode materials base.

Sunrise Guizhou was designated a Guizhou Province Key Specialized and Sophisticated SME in May 2025, and Guizhou's provincial new energy battery and materials development plan (2022-2030) identifies Sunrise Guizhou as an anchor enterprise supporting the province's integrated anode materials base. Completed Provincial R&D Program: In July 2026, an expert panel convened by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology completed the acceptance review of Sunrise Guizhou's provincial program, "Industrial Application and Demonstration of Graphite Anode Materials for High-Energy-Density Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries" (Ref. Qian Ke He Cheng Guo [2024] No. 144). The panel confirmed that the program achieved the required technical indicators based on third-party testing results, and unanimously recommended acceptance of the program. Key achievements included three invention patent applications, participation in the drafting of a group standard (T/DCB 011-2024), the publication of an enterprise standard, and construction of an artificial graphite production line.

"We believe that passing the provincial review as one of only 28 enterprises in Guizhou Province represents meaningful recognition of Sunrise Guizhou's research depth and engineering capability in advanced anode materials," said Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder, CEO and Chairman of E-Power Inc. "From graphite and silicon-carbon composites to hard-carbon materials for sodium-ion batteries, our Guizhou team has developed an intellectual property and standards portfolio that directly supports E-Power's long-term strategy in energy storage and AI data center power infrastructure. We will approach the remaining steps of the national review process with the same rigor with which we approach all of our projects."

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its subsidiaries, joint venture and variable interest entity structure, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Through its joint venture, the Company operates a plant in Guizhou Province, China, powered by electricity from renewable sources, which contributes to the plant's competitive production costs and reduced environmental impact in the production of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder, CEO and Chairman of the Company, has been a pioneer in the graphite anode industry since 1999. The Company's management team is composed of experts with years of experience and proven track records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "believe," "expect," "estimate," and similar words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to review the Company's filings for other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472