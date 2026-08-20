VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Unveils FleetPath Intelligence Designed to Protect Carrier Margin When the Road Does Not Go as Planned

FleetPath detects weather hazards, road disruptions, refrigerated-trailer temperature excursions and detention as they develop, coordinates the response and builds the operational record carriers need to recover revenue, support claims and protect the economics of a load. Ninth in a 12-part technology disclosure series issued by Lavish Enterprises, Inc. The disclosure follows the Company's announcement of FleetPath's first signed carrier agreement for its planned controlled beta, securing three trucks expected to test the technology in live trucking operations.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / The loads that damage a trucking company's margin are not always the loads that were supposed to be difficult. They are often ordinary loads where something unexpected happened: weather changed, an accident closed the road, a truck sat at a receiver beyond its free time, a delivery appointment became impossible to make or a refrigerated trailer moved outside the temperature range required for its cargo. The truck may still complete the load, but somewhere along the way time was lost, money became recoverable, freight was placed at risk or an event occurred that may later need to be proven.

Today, Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") disclosed FleetPath's exception intelligence, the ninth installment of its 12-part technology disclosure series. The technology is designed to detect operational exceptions as they develop, determine how they affect the specific truck and load, coordinate the appropriate human response and preserve the record generated throughout the event. Instead of leaving a carrier to reconstruct what happened later from phone calls, text messages and disconnected systems, FleetPath is designed to build the operational record while the event is happening.

The disclosure comes after the Company announced FleetPath's first signed carrier agreement for its planned controlled beta, securing three trucks expected to test the technology in live trucking operations. The FleetPath team is completing remaining readiness work and technology integrations in preparation for the controlled beta.

The Real Cost of Trucking Lives in the Exceptions

A wind advisory can create a different level of risk for an empty trailer than a loaded one. An accident or road closure can threaten multiple appointments on a multi-stop load. Hours spent waiting at a shipper or receiver can become uncompensated time when arrival, departure and contractual free time are not properly documented. A refrigerated trailer moving outside the appropriate temperature range can put an entire shipment at risk. Each begins as an operational exception, but each can ultimately become a financial event.

FleetPath is designed to recognize that connection. Weather conditions along a route can be evaluated against equipment and operating conditions, while accidents, construction, closures and lane restrictions can be analyzed for their effect on the active route and upcoming appointments. For refrigerated freight, FleetPath is designed to evaluate available temperature information against cargo-specific operating ranges and identify conditions such as rising temperatures, abnormal fluctuations or missing readings that may require attention. The objective is not to give dispatchers another screen full of alerts. It is to determine when changing conditions matter to the specific load and surface the exception while there is still time to respond.

Detection Recommends. People Decide. The Record Remembers.

When an exception affects the active route and an alternative is available, FleetPath can evaluate another path using the operating profile of the truck, including factors such as weight, hazardous-material status and applicable route restrictions. FleetPath does not independently reroute the truck. The platform is designed to present the situation to the appropriate operator, allow the dispatcher to make the decision and communicate the approved action to the driver. The technology identifies, calculates, recommends and documents. The operator remains in command.

Each exception can then become part of the load's operational history, preserving what was detected, when it occurred, what response was recommended and what action was taken. Instead of reconstructing the event days or months later, FleetPath is designed to create the record as the event unfolds.

Turning Detention Into a Documented Receivable

Detention provides one of the clearest examples of why that record matters. A truck may spend hours beyond the contractual free-time period waiting at a shipper or receiver, consuming driver hours and equipment capacity while producing no additional miles. Recovering an applicable detention charge can depend on proving when the truck arrived, how long it remained, when it departed and what terms governed the load.

FleetPath is designed to assemble that supporting record as the event develops. Depending on the information available, the record can include arrival and departure information, location records, driver activity, supporting photos, the bill of lading and proof of delivery, applicable accessorial terms, invoice information and an audit trail reconstructing the event. Instead of discovering after the load is complete that detention should have been billed and asking someone to reconstruct the evidence, the supporting record can already be there. An operational exception becomes a documented receivable which helps a carrier earn more money.

Building the Record Behind Cargo Claims

The same principle extends to cargo claims. When freight is damaged, stolen or compromised, the outcome can depend heavily on what was documented and whether the supporting information remains connected to the shipment. FleetPath is designed to organize available materials such as the bill of lading, proof of delivery, photographs and other load records while helping operators track relevant claim milestones and applicable deadlines. Certain events, including cargo theft, high-value claims or claims approaching a relevant deadline, can be elevated for additional attention.

The objective is simple: if a carrier needs to understand what happened to a load weeks or months later, the evidence should not have to be reconstructed from memory, text messages and documents scattered across multiple systems. The record should already exist.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

The technology disclosed today demonstrates an important part of the broader FleetPath architecture: the platform is being designed not only around how trucking operates when everything goes according to plan, but around what happens when it does not. Routing, dispatch, compliance, document processing, billing and driver workflows establish the operating foundation. Exception intelligence connects those capabilities when real-world conditions interrupt the plan and carries the resulting information into the operational and financial workflows that follow.

With FleetPath's first beta carrier agreement now signed and three trucks expected to participate in the planned controlled beta, the Company is preparing to move these capabilities into a live carrier environment where they can be tested against the conditions they were built to manage. For Lavish Enterprises, the potential value is straightforward: FleetPath is being designed not simply to help carriers move freight, but to help them protect the economics behind moving it.

From the Founders

"When we started building FleetPath, we never wanted to build another system that only works when everything goes according to plan, because anyone who has actually run trucks knows that is not how trucking works. The road changes. Weather changes. Customers hold trucks. Appointments get missed. Freight gets damaged. What matters is how quickly you know, what you do next and whether you have the record to prove what happened. FleetPath is being built to connect that entire chain. That is when technology stops simply tracking the load and starts helping protect the business behind it."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"There is a huge difference between knowing where a truck is and understanding what is happening to the load it is carrying. Four hours sitting at a receiver is not just a dot that stopped moving on a map. It can be driver time, equipment utilization and revenue that needs to be documented and recovered. A temperature excursion is not just an alert. It can become a cargo claim. A road closure is not just traffic. It can threaten every appointment that follows it. We built FleetPath to understand all of those connections. Now, with our first beta carrier agreement signed and three trucks lined up to test this technology in live operations, we are getting closer to putting the complete system into the environment it was designed for and letting the technology prove what it can do."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system layer being built for the American freight economy, unifying the freight lifecycle, including load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing, exception intelligence and driver tools, inside a single connected system in place of the fragmented stack of disconnected tools that has defined trucking software for two decades. Built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, FleetPath has secured its first signed carrier agreement for a planned controlled beta and is completing remaining readiness work ahead of putting the platform into live trucking operations. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. For a full platform overview, founder background and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment and Technology. FleetPath represents the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish within the operational technology layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy and management's present intentions, including FleetPath's planned controlled beta and the three trucks expected to participate in it, the performance and completion of FleetPath's exception-intelligence technology and its remaining integrations, the platform's subsequent commercial deployment, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTCID:VXIT. Statements describing FleetPath's technology as "designed to" perform a function describe a development objective, not present, verified functionality, and no assurance is given that any such capability will be completed or will perform as intended once tested in live operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its Quarterly Report for the period ended May 31, 2026; the Company's absence of revenue since the change of control and its ability to obtain the capital required to fund operations; the fact that the Company's financial statements are unaudited; the risk that the beta carrier agreement does not result in a completed beta, is delayed, or does not produce the operational results management anticipates; the performance of FleetPath's exception-intelligence technology once tested against real-world operating conditions; the availability and performance of third-party technology integrations; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the related-party nature of the FleetPath licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; the Company's ability to resolve the inherited state regulatory matters affecting its name and symbol at the market level; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-unveils-fleetpath-intelligence-designed-to-pr-1209622