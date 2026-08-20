New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Global technology firm Suffescom Solutions has completed development of an AI Tax Filing Software platform, internally titled AI Tax Flow, built for businesses and financial and accounting operations.

AiTaxFlow's document upload and deduction calculator interfaces

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The platform automates document processing, tax liability calculations, deduction discovery, and regulatory compliance for organizations, accounting teams, and financial service providers. The underlying AI architecture and OCR engines are also designed to adapt to mid- to large-enterprise use or deployment as a multi-tenant SaaS platform for tax consultants and individual business taxpayers.

"Manual tax processing does not scale, and the businesses we work with needed something that could handle real-world documents, invoices, receipts, and bank statements, without a person double-checking every line," said Suffescom Solutions CEO Gurpreet Singh Walia.

Key results from the platform include:

Tax calculation and data entry work that used to run through manual review is now automated at over 70%, up from a 13% baseline.

A financial document, whether a multi-page bank statement, invoice, or receipt, takes 30 to 45 seconds to scan, parse, and structure into usable data.

100% of platform usage fees and filing processing charges are settled through an automated billing and workflow gate before official submission.

Development ran 10 weeks from initial discovery and AI model training to live AWS deployment.

Built on React.js and Node.js for the platform layer, Python for the AI models, and AWS for hosting, the software runs live in production.

To learn more about Suffescom Solutions and its services, please visit https://www.suffescom.com.

About Suffescom Solutions

Suffescom Solutions is a global technology company specializing in AI-based, blockchain, and software solutions for fintech, real estate, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. Founded more than 13 years ago, the company has recorded 500M+ app downloads worldwide and serves a network of 1,200+ global clients.

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Source: DesignRush