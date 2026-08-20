Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that the Evolve Global Defense & Aerospace Index ETF (TSX: CAMO) (TSX: CAMO.B) ("CAMO" or the "Evolve Fund") has closed its initial offering of units and begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). CAD Hedged ETF Units of the Evolve Fund trade under the ticker symbol CAMO and CAD Unhedged ETF Units trade under the ticker symbol CAMO.B.

"We are excited to launch CAMO, designed to give Canadian investors exposure to the global defense and aerospace industry," said Raj Lala, President and CEO of Evolve ETFs. "Global military spending reached a record US$2.89 trillion in 2025, and roughly two thirds of it now sits outside the United States.1 CAMO offers investors targeted exposure to 30 of the largest defense and aerospace companies globally, with a deliberate 75% weighting to non-US names.2

CAMO invests in a diversified basket of global defense and aerospace companies, weighted primarily outside the United States, that build the aircraft, weapons systems, and military technology governments rely on. To achieve its investment objective, CAMO currently seeks to replicate the Solactive Global Leaders Defense & Aerospace Index, or any successor thereto.

1 Source: SIPRI Military Expenditure Database, April 2026 release.

2 Solactive Global Leaders Defense & Aerospace Index, as at August 19, 2026.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve Global Defense & Aerospace Index ETF ("CAMO") is offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

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Source: Evolve ETFs