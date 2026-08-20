Strategic integration connects scientific procurement with lab operations, inventory, and EHS compliance

Scientist.com, the life sciences industry's leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and digital marketplace, today announced an expansion of its platform capabilities through an integration with SciSure's lab management and EHS compliance tools. The partnership gives biopharma organizations a more unified workflow connecting scientific procurement directly with laboratory operations.

"By bringing SciSure's inventory management, safety, and compliance capabilities into the Scientist.com ecosystem, we are closing the gap between sourcing reagents and safely managing them in the laboratory," said Jon Zibell, VP of Global Alliances at SciSure. "Together, our platforms connect product information, safety checks, and inventory management, giving research, lab operations, and EHS teams greater visibility from purchase request through disposal."

The integration connects procurement, safety, inventory, and compliance in a single connected workflow. SciSure enriches Scientist.com's unified search catalog with chemical safety data from its proprietary database and assigns safety data sheets (SDSs) within SciSure. When researchers select regulated reagents, such as flammables, peroxide formers, or controlled substances, the integration can initiate internal Environmental Health Safety (EHS) approval workflows and verify researcher training status through SciSure's Learning Management System (LMS). This partnership gives scientific organizations greater confidence in the compliance of their labs.

Once an order is received, product details automatically flow into SciSure for barcode- and RFID-enabled inventory management, with location and quantity updated in real time. SciSure then extends that visibility into compliance by automatically assigning inventory to applicable regulatory reports and updating fire code Maximum Allowable Quantities (MAQs). Together, these capabilities close a critical gap between purchasing and laboratory inventory management.

"Integrating SciSure's comprehensive inventory and compliance capabilities with our existing platform allows us to create a seamless workflow from PO to bench," said Emily Nault, SVP Strategic Client Relationships at Scientist.com. "By connecting purchasing with safety profile matching, automated receiving, inventory management, and compliance tracking, we've streamlined the ordering process while giving clients the visibility and regulatory oversight they need."

To learn more about Scientist.com's expanded platform capabilities, schedule a live demo at www.scientist.com.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and online marketplace for the life science industry. The platform simplifies drug discovery and clinical development by:

Streamlining procurement of complex research services and materials

Accelerating innovation through faster vendor discovery, competitive bidding and standardized workflows

Ensuring regulatory and policy compliance via integrated pre-project reviews and oversight

Connecting scientists with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers that provide highly specialized scientific capabilities, technologies and data assets

Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms, helping them digitize and harmonize outsourced R&D across discovery, preclinical, translational and clinical research. The company is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with team members supporting customers and suppliers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.scientist.com.

About SciSure

SciSure is the Scientific Management Platform (SMP) that connects ELN, LIMS, inventory, and EHS in one unified system for life science labs. Designed for scale and simplicity, SciSure replaces fragmented tools and gives scientists, LabOps, and compliance teams the clarity and control they need to run research with confidence. Visit us at scisure.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260820308947/en/

Contacts:

Scientist.com

Sean Preci

+1 877-644-3044

marketing@scientist.com



SciSure

Jon Zibell

609-216-4920

j.zibell@scisure.com