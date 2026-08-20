Pure IP Relaunches FinOps with AI-Powered Intelligent Cost Management

Redesigned experience combines AI, automation, and carrier-neutral visibility to help enterprises control technology spend and uncover savings faster.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Pure IP, a BCM One company and global provider of enterprise voice, unified integrations, and network services, today announced the relaunch of Pure IP FinOps, its intelligent technology cost management platform. The enhanced platform introduces a redesigned digital experience and AI-powered spend intelligence, giving finance and IT teams a simple way to understand, manage, and optimize technology costs across complex, multi-carrier environments.

For distributed enterprises, technology spend is increasingly fragmented across carriers, locations, services, contracts, and internal teams. This complexity makes it difficult to understand what an organization is paying for, identify billing discrepancies, and eliminate services that are no longer being used. Pure IP FinOps brings that information together. The carrier-neutral platform connects billing, inventory, contracts, and service data in one environment, automatically auditing invoices against contracted rates and active inventory to identify discrepancies before they become recurring costs.

The redesigned experience makes those insights easier to find and act on. New dashboards and reporting provide greater visibility into spend, trends, and opportunities for optimization, while AI-powered intelligence allows users to ask questions directly about their technology spend and receive meaningful answers without manually building reports or waiting for analysis.

"Enterprises don't need more data; they need to know where their money is going and where they can take action," said Clari Rosa-Garcia, Product Director for Pure IP FinOps. "With this relaunch, we're bringing together visibility, automation, and AI to make technology spend easier to understand and manage. The result is fewer billing surprises, faster decisions, and measurable savings for our customers."

Delivered as a managed service with dedicated support, Pure IP FinOps provides enterprises with a consolidated view across carriers and services. Customers recover an average of 3% to 8% of technology spend and typically reduce network expenses by 10% to 20%. Pure IP FinOps has operated in enterprise environments for 17 years.

Over the years, Pure IP FinOps has become the standard response to a decade of acquisitions, producing $1.8 million in documented savings for Hackensack Meridian Health. "I have used Pure IP FinOps since 2016, and what started as a solution for one merger quickly became central to every merger that followed for our company," said Francisco Maciel, Accounts Payable Director at Hackensack Meridian Health. "When they first audited our telecom estate, the volume of unused lines we were paying for justified the engagement on its own. Service continuity matters when you're running physician practices across multiple locations. Nearly ten years later, Pure IP is the first call we make when an acquisition is announced to leverage the Pure IP FinOps platform."

Beyond healthcare, Pure IP FinOps manages technology spend for businesses across financial services, manufacturing, retail and other distributed environments. The relaunch reflects Pure IP's broader strategy of combining communications, network services, intelligent automation, and AI to simplify how enterprises manage increasingly complex technology environments.

To learn more, visit: FinOps - Intelligent Cost Management | Pure IP.

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ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP delivers enterprise communications and collaboration solutions for organizations around the world. The company delivers managed voice in 137 countries and network connectivity in more than 80 countries with a design-led approach that helps customers reduce complexity and gain control of their network and communications infrastructure. With deep expertise in global deployments, flexible billing, and support for complex integrations, Pure IP helps IT teams modernize their communications environment with confidence. Learn more at pure-ip.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: Pure IP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/pure-ip-relaunches-finops-with-ai-powered-intelligent-cost-management-1208816