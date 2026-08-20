AQP One, INC: AQP One Announces Apple HealthKit and Android Health Connect Integration for JBA AI Platform

New read/write interoperability expands BioBaseline modeling beyond the JBA AICare wearable ecosystem

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / AQP One, Inc. today announced an expansion of its JBA AI Physiological Intelligence Platform with planned bidirectional connectivity for Apple HealthKit and Android Health Connect.

The integration is designed to allow JBA AI, with user permission, to read selected health and wellness information available through these ecosystems and write supported data back to them. The capability supports AQP One's ongoing development of a broader physiological intelligence architecture that is not limited to a single wearable device or application.

"The future of physiological intelligence should not depend on which wearable a person chooses to wear," said Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, Founder and CEO of AQP One. "Our goal is to develop an intelligence layer that can learn from the individual across connected health environments, with user permission and control."

The wearable industry has expanded access to personal health information. Smartwatches, rings, fitness trackers, and health applications can generate large amounts of data, including heart rate, activity, sleep, oxygen saturation, and recovery-related indicators.

However, more data does not necessarily lead to better understanding unless that information is interpreted with context.

AQP One developed BioBaseline around the concept that physiological information may become more meaningful when interpreted relative to an individual's own patterns over time. Instead of relying exclusively on population averages or isolated readings, BioBaseline is designed to support an evolving personal reference framework that may help identify changes in stability, variability, and physiological direction.

Until now, much of that intelligence has centered around data generated within the JBA AICare ecosystem, including the JBA AICare Ring and Band. HealthKit and Health Connect interoperability creates a foundation for a broader model.

With appropriate user permissions and compatible data types, physiological and wellness information from other connected applications and devices may contribute additional context to JBA AI. Supported information generated through JBA AI may also be shared back into the user's broader health environment.

The interoperability expansion represents the next stage in AQP One's Physiological Intelligence architecture:

MEASURE - Wearable devices and connected health applications generate physiological and behavioral signals.

LEARN - BioBaseline analyzes patterns over time to support an individualized physiological reference.

RESPOND - Applications such as JBA AICare Lullaby use physiological context to support personalized wellness experiences.

CONNECT - HealthKit and Health Connect interoperability may extend that intelligence across a broader health-data ecosystem.

The objective is not simply data aggregation. It is continuity.

A person may change phones, change watches, use a ring at night, or rely on another wearable during the day. Health and wellness information may also originate from multiple applications over time. AQP One is developing its platform around the concept that physiological context can remain more useful when connected across compatible user-authorized data sources.

"People are not ecosystems of devices," Nguyen said. "They are one human being. Technology should be capable of bringing fragmented information together around that person."

Health information is highly personal, and interoperability does not mean unrestricted access. Apple HealthKit and Android Health Connect use permission-based architectures that allow users to control which categories of information applications may access or contribute. JBA AI's integration is being developed within those permission frameworks, with users retaining control over authorized data access.

AQP One views user permission as central to the future of personalized physiological intelligence. As connected health technologies continue to evolve, the company believes the individual must remain at the center of the system.

The expanded architecture also creates a foundation for future JBA AI applications extending beyond wearable monitoring into areas such as visual wellness tracking, nutrition intelligence, medication adherence support, sleep, and recovery.

Rather than developing these capabilities as isolated applications, AQP One's longer-term strategy is to connect them through a common BioBaseline so that each experience may contribute to a more continuous understanding of the individual over time.

All JBA AI outputs are intended for general wellness and informational purposes unless otherwise specifically indicated. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice.

"The first generation of digital health taught devices how to measure," Nguyen said. "The next stage of digital health may involve interpreting user-authorized information across multiple connected sources."

For AQP One, that evolution can be expressed in four words:

Measure. Learn. Respond. Connect.

About AQP One, Inc.

AQP One, Inc. is a U.S.-based health technology company developing the JBA AI Physiological Intelligence Platform. The company's ecosystem combines wearable technology, BioBaseline modeling, artificial intelligence, and personalized wellness applications to transform longitudinal physiological information into individualized health and wellness experiences.

Contact:

Angie Phan

Phone: 714-903-1009

Email: info@aqpharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE: AQP One, INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aqp-one-announces-apple-healthkit-and-android-health-connect-integrat-1209042