GoSun Announces Launch of hthe GoSun Moonrider Electric Tractor for North America

A new electric vehicle is now available for farmers and property maintenance. The GoSun Moonrider is an all electric tractor that can becharged with solar power.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / GoSun, today announced the expansion of its off-grid lineup with the launch of its first-ever All-Electric Solar Tractor. This new electric vehicle is engineered to replace traditional diesel-fuel tractors, the new EV combines high-torque electric performance with GoSun's signature optional integrated solar charging technology, offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for modern agriculture, small farms, homesteading, and property maintenance.

Designed to handle tough field conditions without carbon emissions or noisy combustion engines, the GoSun All Electric Tractor delivers whisper-quiet operation and immediate, low-end electric torque. With the optional high-efficiency fold-out solar panels, the tractor continuously

captures energy from the sun while working in the field or parked outdoors, significantly extending runtimes and reducing reliance on grid charging. With a retail price of $19,995 this electric tractor is competitively priced with diesel tractors.

The GoSun Moonrider Electric Tractor can be seen at the Farm Progress Show September 1-3 in Boone, Iowa, Booth VITW2200

"Farmers need to cut their fuel costs. The GoSun Moonrider solar electric tractor provides a cost effective alternative to expensive diesel tractors. Electric tractors are the future of farming"- Patrick Sherwin, CEO, GoSun

Key Features and Capabilities:

Solar-Assisted Power System: A High-output optional solar panel array or solar charge station charges the onboard battery bank in real time, delivering true energy independence.

Lowers Fuel Costs: An Electric Tractor can lower fuel costs dramatically saving the farmer operating costs.

High-Torque Electric Drivetrain: Instant power delivery capable of hauling, tilling, mowing, and navigating challenging terrain without engine lag.

Whisper-Quiet, Zero-Emission Performance: Eliminates diesel exhaust, drastically reduces carbon footprints, and creates a quieter working environment for operators and livestock.

Low Maintenance: Built with fewer moving parts than traditional internal combustion engines, minimizing routine servicing and fuel costs.

Off-Grid Auxiliary Power Outlet: With optional Power generator: Functions as a mobile power hub to run electric tools, water pumps, and emergency equipment directly from the tractor's power bank.

Availability

The GoSun All-Electric Solar Tractor will be available for early 2027 with reservations directly through GoSun's website. For detailed specifications, and and reservations go to GoSun Moonrider at Electric Tractor www.gosun.co

About GoSun

Founded in 2016, GoSun is a Cincinnati-based solar appliance company dedicated to delivering clean energy, independence, and resilience to everyday life. Known for its breakthrough consumer solar technology-including solar cookers, portable refrigerators, water purification systems, and solar EV charging solutions-GoSun creates products that make sustainable and resilient living anywhere.

Media Contact

Organization: GoSun

Contact Person Name: Patrick Sherwin

Website: https://gosun.co/

Email: support@gosun.co

Contact Number: +18888686154

Address: 5151 Fischer Place

City: Cincinnati

State: Ohio

Country: United States

SOURCE: GoSun

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gosun-announces-launch-of-hthe-gosun-moonrider-electric-tractor-1209708