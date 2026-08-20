Remergify, Inc.: TrulyMarbled Launches the First Multi-Breed Marketplace Where Every Premium Cut Is Verified to the Individual Animal

New provenance platform lets ranches prove Wagyu and heritage-pork claims with DNA and registry records - and lets buyers independently check them with a tap of their phone.

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Cerfinity, Inc. today announced the public launch of TrulyMarbled (trulymarbled.com), a provenance platform for premium beef and pork that ties each individual animal's breed and grade claims to independently checkable DNA and registry records. Unlike sourcing programs that ask buyers to trust a farm's story, TrulyMarbled lets a buyer scan or tap a cut and see who verified what, and when.

Premium meat has a verification gap. A paper certificate can prove that a graded, registered animal existed - but it cannot prove that the steak in a buyer's hand came from that animal. The certificate floats free of the physical unit. TrulyMarbled closes that gap by binding each cut to its animal's record through a tamper-evident seal and a public verify page.

The platform enforces a strict standard: any "fullblood" or "purebred" breed-percentage claim requires a DNA or registry-referenced record before it can be published. A genuine fullblood animal already carries registration and DNA parentage on file, so requiring proof costs an honest producer nothing - and filters out claims that can't be backed up. Producers without those records can still tell their grade, ranch, and raising story; they simply cannot assert a verified percentage they haven't proven.

"Every Wagyu buyer has held that little paper certificate and had no way to know it belonged to the meat in the package. We built TrulyMarbled so the proof travels with the product - not in a drawer at the ranch." - Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO, Cerfinity, Inc.

TrulyMarbled supports Wagyu alongside heritage breeds including Berkshire (Kurobuta) and Mangalitsa pork, with a verify card designed for a layperson buyer: grade and marbling shown distinctly from breed and origin, since one is a processing-time assessment and the other is DNA and registry truth. The platform is built to reference existing authorities - breed registries, DNA labs, and certification bodies - rather than replace them.

TrulyMarbled is live now at trulymarbled.com, where producers can register animals and cuts and buyers can verify any TrulyMarbled-sealed product.

About Cerfinity

Cerfinity, Inc. is the developer of Digital Provenance Technology (DPT), a platform that binds a physical item to a verifiable digital record using tamper-evident NFC seals and a provenance registry. Cerfinity powers a family of vertical brands - including SpiritSeal for spirits, SlabProof for graded collectibles, and TrulyMarbled for premium beef and pork - each giving buyers a way to confirm that what they hold is what it claims to be. Cerfinity makes no grading, safety, or health claims; its attestations address authenticity, origin, and chain of custody only.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO, Cerfinity, Inc.

cerfinity.com · stuart@cerfinity.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trulymarbled-launches-the-first-multi-breed-marketplace-where-every-premium-cu-1209716