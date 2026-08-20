SLR Expands Product Sustainability Offering To Help Organisations Navigate Fast-Developing Product Regulations and Market Demands

Enhanced capability strengthens SLR's established expertise with WAP Sustainability's specialist knowledge in life cycle assessment and product environmental performance.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / SLR has enhanced its global Product Sustainability offering, spanning life cycle assessment (LCA), environmental product declarations (EPD), product carbon footprints (PCF), circularity, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), regulatory readiness and digital product passport (DPP) data solutions.

The enhanced offering responds to growing demand from organisations facing a wave of new product sustainability requirements across global markets. In Europe, new regulations such as the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), revised Construction Products Regulation (CPR) the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) are accelerating this shift. Globally, similar pressures are emerging through the adoption of state and federal EPR programs impacting nearly all consumer-facing industries.

Beyond regulatory compliance, increasing numbers of sustainable procurements programmes and consumer led demand for product carbon footprints and supply chain transparency continue to grow across global markets, intensifying commercial pressures on manufacturers to consider the environmental performance of products.

SLR has long supported clients with product sustainability services across sectors including manufacturing, built environment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, consumer products and energy. The addition of WAP Sustainability further strengthens this capability with additional specialist expertise in LCA, chemical regulations, product environmental performance, circularity and product/supply chain data management.

Together, SLR and WAP Sustainability help organisations to manage product-level data and put it to work: meeting compliance and disclosure requirements, responding to customer expectations, and informing better decisions about product design, sourcing and performance. With strategic advisory, technical consulting and digital solutions, SLR supports clients from initial assessment through to disclosure, compliance reporting, verification and large-scale deployment.

"Product sustainability is rapidly becoming a strategic business requirement rather than a specialist sustainability initiative. It is fundamental to addressing some of the biggest sustainability issues companies face and requires a better understanding and more informed choices at the product level in terms of material selection, manufacturing process and end of life options, among other considerations," said William Paddock, Managing Director of WAP Sustainability (part of SLR).

"Many organisations are trying to make sense of a growing number of regulations, requests from customers and disclosure obligations. What we see is that much of this ultimately relies on the same product-level data. Our role is to help clients build that foundation once and use it to support compliance, inform business decisions and create long-term value."

The expanded capability combines deep technical expertise with digital platforms, such as Theta LCA, epd.world, dpp.world and the openEPD database, designed to help organisations manage product sustainability information at scale. SLR has delivered and maintained over one hundred thousand LCAs and related disclosures (EPDs, PCFs, PEPs, PEFs, etc) across global markets, working with clients in almost every industry through one of the largest global teams of dedicated specialists. SLR's Product Sustainability platform was designed to be a first of its kind global advisory and technology platform to help organisations manage the regulatory and voluntary complexities using a single partner organisation.

"The sustainability market was missing a truly global platform for product sustainability", added Paddock, "there are too many fragmented regional solutions inhibiting corporate leadership's ability to make product sustainability decisions strategically. This is what we have solved".

-ENDS-

For more information, visit slrconsulting.com



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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/slr-expands-product-sustainability-offering-to-help-organisations-na-1209717