Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Maxwell Biosciences, a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers, December 5, 2025 incorporated its first spinout SHU.ai and June 27, 2026 announced the closing of SHU's $1 million Seed round. The round was oversubscribed and fully funded by private angel investors and led by Keiretsu Forum, "The World's Largest Angel Investor Network." The funds will support accelerating SHU.ai's product roadmap and continued development of commercial partnerships.

SHU.ai is a private AI hosting platform that lets businesses and individuals run powerful, personalized AI on their own data-with enterprise-grade access controls, auditable governance, and full data sovereignty. SHU.ai deploys on-premises or in the customer's own private cloud (VPC). SHU is model-agnostic: customers can use any AI model-including Claude, GPT, Grok and open-source models-to work with their sensitive data, intellectual property and operational intelligence entirely inside their own environment. Customer data is never sent to public AI providers and is never used to train public models.

Ingestion-Time Intelligence is SHU.ai's patent-pending approach to document understanding and the core technology of the platform. Traditional retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems re-process and re-interpret documents on every query. Ingestion-Time Intelligence instead does the comprehension work once, at the moment a document enters the system-extracting the entities, relationships and context it contains and storing that understanding for reuse. Because comprehension happens at ingestion rather than at query time, SHU.ai delivers higher accuracy and lower per-query cost than systems that repeat that work on every question-entirely inside the customer's private environment.

"I'm incredibly proud of what this team has built. Closing our first $1M round, launching our product and partnering with legendary companies are huge milestones-but what excites me most is what excites our partners-powerful, truly private AI. We're already in conversations with a large, virtual CFO enterprise and multiple large AI infrastructure firms who share our vision," said SHU.ai CEO, Marshall Adair.

"At Keiretsu Forum, our members look for three things: a significant pain point that customers will pay to solve, defensible proprietary technology and a team that can execute. SHU checks every box. Our Keiretsu Forum investors put $285,000 into this round because SHU.ai represents exactly the kind of opportunity we seek-foundational IP, a clear market pull and a team with the depth to win. The fact that this round was oversubscribed only validates what our due diligence already revealed," said Keiretsu Forum Canada Vice President, Mira Sirotic.

The funding will primarily accelerate research and development as SHU.ai deepens the capabilities of Ingestion-Time Intelligence, with a portion allocated to the secure, scalable infrastructure that underpins the platform.

About SHU.ai

SHU.ai is a private, sovereign AI platform for knowledge orchestration and governance, incorporated in December 2025 as the first spin-out of Maxwell Biosciences. SHU.ai gives users and businesses a personalized AI that indexes and understands their private documents, intellectual property and operational data without that data ever leaving their control. It runs on-premises or in the customer's own private cloud (VPC), works with any AI model and provides enterprise-level access controls and auditable governance-for organizations that want the capability of modern AI over their own knowledge without vendor lock-in and without their data being treated as a commodity.

To learn more about SHU, visit SHU.ai, or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers and a stabilized peptide analog technology: peptoids. Designed to mimic and enhance the body's natural defenses, Claromers destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.

Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, versions of Maxwell's technologies are now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, beauty, personal care, nontoxic kitchen cleaning, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromer technology requires no refrigeration, is safe for the commensal microbiome and is highly stable in even the harshest environments.

Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active collaborative agreements with the US military and governments worldwide. Maxwell also received FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation for all-cause pneumonia. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2027. Non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical commercialization is underway, with pilot access for select partners.

Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.

To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310550

Source: Maxwell Biosciences, Inc.