Project expands munitions storage capacity and strengthens a critical Mediterranean operating hub

Conti Federal Services, LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been awarded a $67.6 million contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Systems Command (SYSCOM) Atlantic to construct new ordnance magazines at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in Sicily. The award marks the company's second project at the key operating hub supporting U.S. and allied operations throughout the Mediterranean, enhancing the installation's capacity to meet current and future operational requirements.

Conti Federal's scope includes construction of four heavy-duty, earth-covered ordnance magazines with specialized seismic upgrades. The project also includes two modular storage facilities and associated site and infrastructure improvements. These facilities will provide storage for mission-critical munitions while enhancing the installation's resilience to seismic events.

"Sigonella plays an important role in supporting operations across the Mediterranean, and this project will provide critical infrastructure to help sustain that mission," said Robert Williamson, Business Development Director, Europe at Conti Federal. "We know this installation and the challenges of delivering complex construction in an active operational environment. Through our previous work at Sigonella, our teams built strong relationships with the Government and our trade partners that helped solve issues quickly and keep the work moving. We're proud to bring that experience and those relationships back to Sigonella for this project."

The project builds on Conti Federal's experience delivering complex federal construction projects throughout Italy, including the Naval Air Station Renovation at NAS II and the Building Modernization at Naval Support Activity Naples, as well as projects at Aviano Air Base, including the Combat Rescue Helicopter Simulator Facility, and RADR Storage Facilities.

Construction activities are expected to be completed in August 2030.

Conti Federal's work in Italy is part of its broader portfolio supporting U.S. military installations and mission-critical infrastructure around the world. Through its experience with delivering complex construction in challenging operating environments the company brings a Done Once, Done Right approach to delivering facilities that support mission readiness.

For more information about Conti Federal's capabilities and global operations, visit https://www.contifederal.com.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260820264437/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Heather Dorner

Marketing Manager

hdorner@contifederal.com

(848) 319-1910