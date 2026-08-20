New quote management capability brings configure, price, and quote (CPQ) into Impartner's PRM platform, connecting product configuration, pricing, segmentation, and approvals.

Impartner, the leading partner revenue orchestration platform, today announced the launch ofImpartner CPQ giving partners a direct path to create and advance quotes within the Impartner PRM platform. The new capability enables faster movement from opportunity to submission while giving vendors control over the rules, products, pricing, and approvals that govern each transaction.

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Give partners a faster path from opportunity to quote with Impartner's CPQ.

For many partnership programs, quoting remains a largely manual process. Partners often depend on vendor sales teams to prepare quotes because traditional CPQ systems are designed primarily for direct sellers or require additional licensing for external users. The result is a slower path from opportunity to revenue, increased administrative work for channel teams, and a partner experience that can limit the impact of programs.

Impartner CPQ brings the process directly into the partnership workflow. Users can access a vendor-controlled product catalog and configure offerings based on their tier and segment. They can apply established pricing rules, create and compare versions, and designate a primary proposal. Once ready, the proposal can be submitted for approval within the Impartner platform.

Unlike traditional CPQ solutions built around direct sales organizations, Impartner CPQ is purpose-built for channel partner ecosystems and operates as part of the existing PRM platform. It leverages partner segmentation, tiering, and deal registration to create a connected workflow rather than requiring a separate system for external users.

This approach brings vendor governance and self-service execution together. Vendors can define product catalogs, tier-based pricebooks, pricing rules, and approval requirements, while users can configure products and bundles, manage configurable attributes, create multiple versions, and submit a primary proposal through Impartner's approval workflow.

The solution supports a range of channel business models, including distributor, VAR, and reseller programs, as well as hyperscaler co-sell motions. It also supports organizations running channel programs on HubSpot or Microsoft Dynamics, operating without a CRM, or using Salesforce without extending CPQ capabilities across large external user populations.

"Quoting should not be the point where a partner opportunity slows down," said Impartner's VP of Product Management, Robert Harris. "In a direct sales model, sellers have the tools and authority to move an opportunity from one stage to the next. Vendor companies have historically had to bridge the partner quoting gap through manual processes and internal team intervention. We're changing that dynamic by giving partners a direct path to act while preserving the controls vendors need to run their business. The result is a partnership motion that can move at the speed of the opportunity, not the speed of the process."

For vendors, Impartner CPQ helps streamline partner operations while maintaining oversight of catalog access, pricing, and approvals. For partners, it provides a more direct path from opportunity to submission without relying on a vendor representative for every transaction.

Explore Impartner CPQ and discover a more efficient path from opportunity to submission here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform. Built on a foundation of partner relationship management (PRM), Impartner helps organizations run partner-led growth as a core part of their business, bringing together partner management, partner marketing, deal execution, hyperscaler GTM, automation, and analytics in one platform. Designed for how partner programs operate today, Impartner gives revenue and partner teams the ability to automate go-to-market execution, scale marketplace motions, and see exactly how partners contribute to pipeline and revenue. Learn more at impartner.com.

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Lola Phonpadith

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