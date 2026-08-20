Aankhen Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year for Leadership in Tariff Management Solutions and Financial Supply Chain Innovation

Recognized for redefining global supply chain management through forward-looking financial supply chain solutions, digital assistants, and measurable customer impact in tariff management.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Aankhen has been awarded the 2026 Global Company of the Year in the Tariff Management Solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Aankhen's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving, tariff-driven global economy.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Aankhen excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Aankhen is redefining global supply chain management through its pioneering financial supply chain solutions. By delivering forward-looking, computable, repeatable, and verifiable financial facts and deploying digital assistants that execute work autonomously, the company enables enterprises to make decisions at digital speed, mitigate tariff impacts, and transform cost centers into margin drivers," said Karthik Sundaram, Research Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, outcome-based engagement models, and ecosystem partnerships, Aankhen has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving global trade environment. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in forward-looking financial supply chain capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across multinational enterprises navigating tariff volatility, SKU proliferation, and multi-origin sourcing complexity.

Innovation remains central to Aankhen's approach. Its fiChains financial supply chain solution and digital assistants-including fiDA for finance, procDA for procurement, logiDA for logistics, and iDA for information-address the structural challenges of tariff management and global supply chain execution. By delivering SKU-level, forward-looking, computable, repeatable, and verifiable financial facts, Aankhen replaces outdated 90- to 120-day lagging data with near real-time price execution and impact analysis. Its digital assistants autonomously execute workflows, enforce negotiated prices, and propagate immutable financial decisions globally, enabling decisions at digital speed rather than human cadence.

"When 'time to change' is less than the 'time to implement change' you need technology that really works globally. fiChains for Tariff Management is our proof of work. We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Financial Supply Chain innovation" said Subhash Chowdary, CEO at Aankhen.

Aankhen's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By eliminating broken processes instead of automating them, minimizing training requirements, and enabling the shortest path to actionable financial insight, the company ensures rapid time-to-value. Its outcome-based model aligns incentives with measurable improvements in margin, cost recovery, and agility. With battle-tested global deployments-including serving as the price execution system of record for $35 billion in direct materials at a global supply chain leader-Aankhen delivers auditable results across diverse geographies and industries.

Frost & Sullivan commends Aankhen for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of Tariff Management Solutions and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Aankhen Inc.

Aankhen is a Silicon Valley-based provider of Financial Supply Chain Visibility solutions. Its flagship innovation, fiChains, mitigates the financial impact of tariffs and supply chain disruptions by using pre-trained Digital Assistants to automate cross-functional collaboration across Finance, Planning, Procurement, Logistics, Product Engineering, Suppliers, and Carriers. fiChains computes financial facts that support and accelerate fact-based executive and operational decisions for future time periods to build faster, smarter, and better supply chains.

Contact:

Subhash Chowdary, Aankhen Inc.

info@aankhen.com

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