Inovalon, UST, and AXIOM Systems Join 1upHealth's Partner Program

1upHealth's Growing Partner Ecosystem Gives Health Plans Faster Access to CMS-0057 Compliance Ahead of 2027 Deadline

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, today announced the addition of three new organizations to the 1up Partner Program: Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare; AXIOM Systems, a privately held IT solutions firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry; and UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company. Launched in 2025, the 1up Partner Program allows members to extend interoperability and CMS compliance solutions to their payer clients without the need to build or maintain their own infrastructure.

Health plans are racing to meet the Jan. 1, 2027 deadline for the CMS-0057 rule, and many that started later than planned now face a shrinking window to prepare. The 1up Partner Program gives healthcare consultants and technology companies a way to offer their clients easy access to 1upHealth's purpose-built platform and CMS-0057 regulatory expertise.

"As a recognized expert in CMS-0057 compliance and health data interoperability, 1upHealth built our Partner Program to help our ecosystem of partners accelerate their clients' time-to-value without adding complexity or risk," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of 1upHealth. "These consultancies and technology companies bring deep client relationships and trusted expertise of their own, and pairing that with the 1up Platform gives their clients a compliance-ready foundation built for scale."

1upHealth's proprietary FHIR-first platform, 99.9% uptime SLA, and U.S.-based delivery and support team set our offerings apart from other interoperability solutions, giving partners a solid regulatory foundation they can build on.

"With more than 26 years guiding payers through regulatory and technology change, UST is excited to marry our expertise with 1upHealth's FHIR-first platform to help health plans move faster on CMS requirements, while advancing prior authorization, data exchange, ecosystem collaboration, and future-ready capabilities powered by analytics, automation, and AI," said Ruben Prakash, Healthcare Solutions Leader at UST. "Together UST and 1upHealth help our clients turn interoperability into a long-term strategic advantage."

"AXIOM has spent decades helping health plans tackle different aspects of the interoperability mandates - from data exchange operations to compliance strategy," said Richard Howe, CEO of AXIOM Systems, Inc. "Partnering with 1upHealth was a natural fit; their FHIR-first platform and CMS-0057 readiness complement the services we already deliver to our clients every day. Together, we can offer a faster, lower-risk path to compliance for plans that can't afford to wait."

Companies interested in extending 1upHealth's interoperability and CMS compliance solutions to their clients can learn more at https://1up.health/partners/.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, and use data. Payers large and small - commercial or government-sponsored - rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange clinical and claims data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Visit our website.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. We bring together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 99 billion medical, pharmacy, and lab events across 1.1 million clinicians, 736,000 clinical settings, and 461 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About AXIOM Systems

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Frederick, MD, AXIOM Systems is a healthcare IT products company known as "The Healthcare IT Industry Experts." AXIOM delivers HIPAA electronic transaction processing and connectivity solutions to healthcare payers and providers, serving over 30 loyal payer clients - including Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, national and regional payer organizations, PPOs, and TPAs - as well as thousands of provider clients. Learn more at www.axiom-systems.com.

Media Contacts

Elizabeth Grich

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

egrich@ariamarketing.com

Tom Paolella

AVP, Press and Analyst Relations, Inovalon

Thomas.Paolella@inovalon.com

S&C PR for UST

media@scprgroup.com

Richard A. Howe

CEO, AXIOM Systems, Inc.

rhowe@axiom-systems.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/inovalon-ust-and-axiom-systems-join-1uphealths-partner-program-1209078