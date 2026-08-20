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ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 15:26 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Appulse Corporation: Reporting Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange - Symbol 'APL')

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or "the Corporation") today reported financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The financial position and operating results of Appulse reflect the Corporation's structure following the November 1, 2023 sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. ("CUI"). Further information providing details of that cash transaction and subsequent shareholder distributions have been published on SEDAR+.

The net income for the six-month period to June 30, 2026 was 73,000 ($.00 per share), while the comparative period of the prior year reflects a net loss of ($43,000) ($.00 per share). Total income during the current period comprised interest and dividend income in addition to an unrealized fair value gain on the Corporation's investment portfolio. The Statement of Financial Position at June 30, 2026 reflects total assets of $4,201,000, and total liabilities of $103,000, with a resulting net equity balance of $4,098,000.

Management and the Board of Directors continue to actively identify and evaluate potential investment opportunities with a goal of maximizing value to all shareholders.

Further information on Appulse can be obtained on the SEDAR+ profile of Appulse at www.sedarplus.ca. Certain statements in this release may be forward looking and the reader is cautioned that such information, although considered reasonable by the Corporation at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Doug Baird, President, Telephone: (403) 807-0717 Email: dbaird@shaw.ca or
Dennis Schmidt, CFO, Telephone: (403) 466-1858 Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reporting-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2026-1209719

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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