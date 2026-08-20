

Smilely Lam (centre), Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC; Katherine Fang (second left), Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Yvonne Ip, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries (second right); Ryu Seok Chun (far right), Director General of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency Hong Kong (KOTRA); and Chief Designer XPX Eugene Lam from Hype² pavilion (far left) introduce the highlights of CENTRESTAGE at the press conference.



The fair brings together some 270 exhibiting brands from 24 countries and regions.

HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's premier annual fashion event CENTRESTAGE--organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 2 to 5 September. One of the flagship programmes of the third "Hong Kong Fashion Fest", CENTRESTAGE will bring together some 270 brands from 24 countries and regions and will feature more than 40 spectacular events, including over 30 fashion shows. The number of participating designer brands and fashion shows reached a record high this year, showcasing the vibrancy and international influence of Hong Kong's fashion industry, and strengthening the city's position as an international trading hub and an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. The fair is open to industry buyers and the public for free, welcoming visitors to experience the unique charm of Asia's fashion capital in person.Smilely Lam, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'HKTDC is committed to promoting trade development through the extensive global network and years of exhibition experience to actively support Hong Kong fashion brands and designers in expanding into overseas markets. This year marks the 11th edition of CENTRESTAGE. Leveraging on Hong Kong's role as a superconnector, we would like to utilise CENTRESTAGE to connect the industry with global buyers, partners and media. Through CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong fashion and design can go further and shine brightly on the world stage.'Inaugural Hype' pavilion harnesses star power and KOL influenceWith the continuous growth of the global streetwear market and Generation Z consumers increasingly seeking "self-expression" and "emotional value", CENTRESTAGE introduces the Hype' pavilion for the first time this year. This pavilion spotlights fashion labels spearheaded by local celebrities and KOLs, promoting cross-sector collaborations across the fashion & lifestyle, show & entertainment, culture & creative industries. Participating brands include Claro by Rosita Kwok, OGIS by Vincent Wong, PICK AND MATCH by Kelvin Kwan, ROSEMA.ESE X Jaime Cheung by Jaime Cheung and Ariel Leung, and XPX by Pakho Chau and more. Several brands will launch limited-edition or debut products during the fair to further drive excitement. The fair will also host the "Hype' Fashion Show" on 4 September, featuring a joint presentation by more than 10 trend-setting brands.CENTRESTAGE ELITES: KIT WAN STUDIO's solo fashion show in Hong KongThe grand opening fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will take place on the first day of the fair (2 September), putting the spotlight on KIT WAN STUDIOS, a multidisciplinary design and visual art studio led by Kit Wan, a Hong Kong-born creative director and visual artist. The studio's collaborative roster of local superstars is formidable and includes Miriam Yeung, Hins Cheung, MC Cheung, and Panther Chan. The artist's overseas collaborations also span multiple top-tier events, including designing 'stage armour' for artists in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards and Eurovision in the United Kingdom. Marking his solo fashion show in Hong Kong, the presentation is themed "MUTANT // MYTHOLOGY", connecting the two seemingly unrelated concepts of "mutation" and "mythology". Through three narrative chapters, it presents a cinematic fashion journey, striking a balance between the studio's signature performative showpieces and more-wearable fashion silhouettes. The HKTDC has specially arranged to livestream this grand fashion occasion on the CENTRESTAGE website and Instagram account, the HKTDC's YouTube channel, Facebook and other official pages, as well as various lifestyle online platforms. During the fair, a dedicated exhibition area will also be set up at the venue to display selected works from CENTRESTAGE ELITES. Kit Wan will attend the fair in person on 4 September to share his experience in expanding into overseas markets and his insights on creative inspiration, to help guide young designers and fashion design students.Korea debuts as "Featured Partner" to present largest-ever pavilionThis year's CENTRESTAGE brings together exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, among which the Faroe Islands, Austria and Slovakia from Europe, the United Arab Emirates from the Middle East, Malaysia from Asia, as well as Colombia from South America will participate for the first time, further broadening the international footprint of CENTRESTAGE. Korea, meanwhile, becomes CENTRESTAGE's 'Featured Partner' for the first time, with the Korean Pavilion jointly organised by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), HISEOUL SHOWROOM and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong, marking the largest pavilion in the event's history. The pavilion brings 12 Seoul-based designer brands, including doucan, ELNORE, Et demain, HOLYNUMBER7, NUOSMIQ and RE RH'EE. Beyond Seoul, the Gyeonggi Fashion Creative Studio brings 10 local brands, including ARTS DE BASE, PHENOMENON SEEPER and VEGANTIGER, introducing the latest Korean styling aesthetics and high street fashion to Hong Kong. The Korean pavilion will also present a thematic fashion show titled "SEOUListic: The Future is Sustainable" on 4 September (the third day of the fair). In addition to showcasing the creativity and sustainable concepts of Korean designers, Lee Chae-yeon, a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, will make a special guest performance, fusing fashion and entertainment to highlight the charm of Korean pop culture.The Austrian pavilion, coordinated by Austrian Trade Commission, makes its debut with seven brands, including Woody, which boasts over a century of wooden shoe craftsmanship, and the avant-garde structuralist brand km/a mode. Led by the Australian Fashion Council, the Australian pavilion will present 10 participating brands showcasing a natural and comfortable Australian fashion aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Canadian pavilion, spearheaded by the Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao, gathers several high-end, female-founded and female-led brands, including Iris Setlakwe and Devlyn Van Loon.Seven thematic zones feature new "Perfume" zoneThis year's CENTRESTAGE features seven thematic zones. The brand-new "Perfume" zone gathers various fragrance brands from around the world, including niche labels from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam that are not yet available in Hong Kong, allowing buyers and fashion enthusiasts to extend their fashion experience through scents. The "Craftsmanship" zone is a combination of artisanal techniques and fashion design, featuring first-time Malaysian exhibitor Maswira Majid and local brand Catchu Syvaion, which incorporates craft elements into lingerie design. The "Contemporary" zone brings together brands such as Colombian label STUDIO INGRID BURGOS and Chinese Mainland premium menswear and womenswear brand Langdeng. The "Urban" zone spotlights casual design brands full of metropolitan charm, including local brand COLE COOL. The "Athleisure" zone gathers multiple collections combining sportswear elements and workwear, including local brand Glocal Mahjong. The "Circular Fashion" zone introduces first-time German exhibitor Paulina's Friends and local brand JESSE LEE, showcasing upcycled fabrics combined with 3D printing technology. Furthermore, the "Accessories" zone, which was first introduced last year, has further expanded in scale this year, with American luxury brand Jeremie St. Croix making its debut.Record number of fashion shows gathers industry elites and rising starsThis year, CENTRESTAGE will feature more than 40 spectacular events, of which over 30 are fashion shows covering a diverse range of styles, setting a new record for the fair. One of the major highlights, the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, will take place on 3 September. Inspired by the theme "Hong Kong Dopamine", it will transform the diversity, aesthetics and energy of this city into a sensory experience. Four local designer brands, including 112 mountainyam, ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE and Z I D I, will present their latest creative collections, interpreting the unique allure of Hong Kong fashion design.In addition, other exciting fashion shows will feature local labels including KEVYIU, VICTOR CHAN STUDIO x atelierYVF, Cixi Jewelry and Cecilia Yau Couture, as well as designs by Paulina's Friends from Germany and Slovak designers Braz Noemi and Misena Juhasz, showcasing diverse creative design styles from different regions to industry professionals and audiences. CENTRESTAGE will also host a series of talks during the fair, including a "Meet with Designer" session featuring Korean designer Rok Hwang in person on 4 September, who will share his experience in building the ROKH brand and taking it onto the international stage, as well as his observations and insights on the development of the global fashion industry. In addition, organisations including Redress, AiDLab and the Australian Fashion Council will present thematic talks exploring hot topics such as circular fashion and fashion technology.CENTRESTAGE continues to nurture emerging design talent through a series of competitions, including the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) organised by HKTDC, which is dedicated to providing a platform for young designers to showcase their work. In addition, the "Thread of Creativity - Fashion Design Competition 2026" organised by the Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association will also take place during the fair, allowing young designers to demonstrate their creative talent and inject fresh energy into the industry. In addition, the "Sparkle Charity Foundation x Sparkle Collection: Next In Chinese Style - Young Designer Challenge 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony", initiated by designer brand SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN, will honour the next generation of design talent, promoting the inheritance and innovation of fashion culture while encouraging young designers to fulfil their potential.Other highlights include a fashion showcase organised by the Fashion Farm Foundation, featuring works by designers from the Greater Bay Area, as well as the "Young Knitwear Designers' Runway 2026" organised by the Knitwear Innovation and Design Society (KIDS), showcasing the vitality and development potential of Hong Kong's knitwear fashion industry.The HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME (1-5 September), also organised by HKTDC, will be staged concurrently with CENTRESTAGE, allowing visitors to explore the latest watch and clock products alongside fashion brands at the same venue. The CENTRESTAGE Instagram account (@centrestage_hktdc) has been continuously updated with the latest event information and fashion trends. Everyone is welcome to follow the account to stay closely connected with all the latest happenings at CENTRESTAGE.CENTRESTAGE: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/enCENTRESTAGE Instagram (IG): https://www.instagram.com/centrestage_hktdc/Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com/Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): https://www.fashionally.com/en/Photo download: https://bit.ly/4xUZbMsSmilely Lam (centre), Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC; Katherine Fang (second left), Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Yvonne Ip, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries (second right); Ryu Seok Chun (far right), Director General of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency Hong Kong (KOTRA); and Chief Designer XPX Eugene Lam from Hype' pavilion (far left) introduce the highlights of CENTRESTAGE at the press conference.The fair brings together some 270 exhibiting brands from 24 countries and regions.The grand-opening fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will be held on 2 September, spotlighting KIT WAN STUDIOS - a multidisciplinary design and visualarts studio led by Kit Wan. The STUDIO's new collection, "MUTANT // MYTHOLOGY," was previewed at today's press conference.Kim Youngseok (centre) and Wilfred Chung (right), Deputy Director and Project Manager of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), together with guest host Annie Lee (left), introduce the highlights of the Korean Pavilion.Girl group VIVA wearing outfits from participating Korean brands at the press conference, showcasing the allure of Korean fashion.Artist Jeffrey Ngai introduces CENTRESTAGE's newly launched Hype' pavilion.Media enquiriesPURPLE:Fiona Wong Tel: (852) 9221 1056 Email: fiona.wong@purplepr.comYannis Sin Tel: (852) 6226 3398 Email: yannis.sin@purplepr.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Newsroom: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInAbout Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.About Hong Kong Fashion FestAnnounced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, "Hong Kong Fashion Fest" will be organised to develop Hong Kong into a fashion design hub in Asia. Through consolidating various fashion design events and introducing innovative elements and affiliate activities annually, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands and boosts Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting mega cultural and creative events. Under the theme "Rhythm of the Heart", the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held from 1 to 14 September 2026 at various landmarks in Hong Kong. The event will bring together eight flagship programmes organised by six industry organisations and, for the first time, will be combined with CENTRESTAGE - the annual fashion extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council - to generate stronger synergies. The event will attract fashion design industry players from all over the world to come to Hong Kong; foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities; establish platform for local and international fashion designers and brands and connect with different sectors in the fashion design industry of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Source: HKTDCCENTRESTAGECopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.