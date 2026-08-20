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PR Newswire
20.08.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Apollo Hospitals launches 'Always Open, Always Here', a global first in healthcare from India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals launched 'Always Open. Always Here.', a first-of-its-kind initiative that makes routine and planned healthcare services available across all seven days of the week, including Sundays.

Apollo's emergency, critical care and inpatient services have always been available 24x7. The new initiative extends Sunday access to outpatient consultations, diagnostics, preventive health checks, follow-up consultations and scheduled procedures, helping patients and families seek timely care without waiting for a weekday.

According to Apollo's Health of the Nation 2026 Report, the rising burden of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes and metabolic disorders is increasingly affecting Indians during their most productive years.

Our Zen Health Program -comprehensive and advanced assessments-detects the earliest signs of disease, often before symptoms appear.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "For more than four decades, Apollo has believed that healthcare is not only about treating illness, but about protecting health and preventing disease. 'Always Open. Always Here.' is a continuation of that promise. We have always been available for emergencies and critical care. We are now extending the same commitment to routine and preventive care across all seven days of the week. This is our seal of service to every Indian."

He added, "This initiative is also a tribute to every doctor, nurse, technician and healthcare worker at Apollo, and to their families. Healthcare is a profession built on service above self. Their commitment allows us to take this step for patients and families across India. If one timely consultation helps detect disease early or prevent a crisis, we would have changed a life. If we inspire millions to choose care before crisis, we would have changed the future."

Since 1983, Apollo has played a defining role in Indian healthcare: cardiac surgeries that had never before been performed in India; South Asia's first Proton Cancer Centre; preventive care pioneered through the Master Health Check, which has touched over 30 million lives; and one of the world's busiest solid-organ transplant programmes. Apollo Prohealth has been the first AI-powered risk prediction and analysis designed to help individuals identify health risks earlier and take informed action before conditions progress. Patients from over 150 countries now walk through Apollo's doors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apollo-hospitals-launches-always-open-always-here-a-global-first-in-healthcare-from-india-302856505.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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