Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP Announces Sponsorship of Japan Go IPO Summit 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP ("EGS"), a leading U.S. law firm in capital markets, corporate and securities transactions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Japan Go IPO Summit 2026, where EGS Partner Richard I. Anslow will attend and speak on the panel: Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit.

The sponsorship reflects EGS's longstanding commitment to helping domestic and international companies navigate the U.S. capital markets. For more than 30 years, EGS attorneys have advised companies, investors and financial institutions in sophisticated corporate and securities matters. The Firm represents more than 100 public companies and numerous FINRA-registered underwriters and placement agents and has extensive experience advising issuers and investment banks on initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements and other financing transactions.

EGS has been among the most active U.S. law firms in the IPO and alternative public offering markets. In 2025, the Firm ranked among the top 5 U.S. law firms by IPO activity, participating in 68 IPOs that raised more than $12 billion. EGS is also a recognized leader in SPAC transactions, having worked on nearly 40% of SPACs over a decade and, in 2025 participating in 58 SPAC IPO engagements that raised more than $14 billion. The Firm's Pan Asia Practice further advises Asia-based companies on U.S. public offerings, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions and other cross-border transactions.

"We are pleased to support the Japan Go IPO Summit 2026 and the growing dialogue among Japanese companies considering opportunities in the U.S. capital markets," said Richard Anslow. "For international companies, successfully pursuing a U.S. listing requires an understanding not only of the IPO process, but also of the regulatory, governance and ongoing reporting obligations that come with becoming a U.S. public company. We look forward to sharing our experience with companies and market participants at the Summit."

About Richard I. Anslow

Richard I. Anslow is a senior corporate and securities partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP whose practice focuses on domestic and international securities transactions, financings, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate representation. He represents public and private company issuers, investors and investment banks and has extensive experience structuring, negotiating and completing initial public offerings, SPAC IPOs, PIPE transactions, other public and private financings, reverse mergers and de-SPAC transactions for U.S. and international companies, including companies based in Asia, Europe and South America.

Mr. Anslow also advises companies on U.S. securities regulation, public-company reporting, corporate governance, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and listings on U.S. securities exchanges, including Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. He is a frequent speaker on going-public transactions, financing strategies, reverse mergers and working with foreign-based public companies.

About Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is a New York-based law firm that has advised companies and individuals in thousands of sophisticated business, securities, financing, litigation and other matters for more than 30 years. The Firm's Corporate & Securities, Financing Transactions, SPACs and Alternative Public Offerings, Mergers & Acquisitions and Pan Asia practices regularly advise issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants in U.S. and cross-border capital markets transactions.

For more information, visit www.egsllp.com .

Media Contact:

Yadira Davis

ydavis@egsllp.com

(212) 370-1300

SOURCE: Japan Go IPO Summit

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