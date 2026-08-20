All Home Care Matters: Lance A. Slatton Joins Memoryboard as Brand Ambassador to Support Family Caregivers

All Home Care Matters announces a new partnership bringing together Memoryboard and "The Senior Care Influencer" to expand awareness of practical technology supporting older adults, family caregivers, and aging in place.

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / All Home Care Matters is proud to announce a new partnership between its founder and host, Lance A. Slatton, widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," and Memoryboard, naming Slatton an official Brand Ambassador for Memoryboard and bringing together two missions centered on supporting older adults, family caregivers, and the professionals who serve them.

As the host and founder of All Home Care Matters, President of AlzAuthors, co-founder of Enriched Life Home Care Services, author, caregiver advocate, and nationally recognized voice in senior care, Slatton has spent years helping families better understand the realities of caregiving, aging, dementia, home care, and long-term care.

The new partnership represents a shared commitment between Memoryboard and Slatton to help make everyday life more manageable for older adults while giving families and caregivers practical tools that can strengthen communication, connection, confidence, and independence.

"Some of the most meaningful innovations in caregiving are not about adding more complexity to a family's day. They are about removing it," said Lance A. Slatton. "What immediately stood out to me about Memoryboard is how thoughtfully it addresses something families struggle with every single day: helping an aging loved one know what is happening, what they need to remember, and that the people who love them are still connected to them."

Technology Designed Around the Older Adult

Memoryboard was created to help older adults remain informed, connected, and supported throughout their day without requiring them to become comfortable with complicated new technology.

Through Memoryboard, family members and caregivers can remotely send photos, reminders, appointments, daily schedules, and personal messages directly to the device. That information is then displayed clearly on the screen for the older adult to see.

There is no need for the individual receiving the information to manage an app, answer a phone, navigate menus, or learn an unfamiliar piece of technology simply to access the information being shared with them.

That simplicity is central to the Memoryboard mission.

For families supporting an older adult who may be experiencing memory loss, dementia, cognitive changes, or difficulty following daily routines, even seemingly small pieces of information can have an enormous impact.

hat time is the doctor's appointment? Who is coming to visit today? Has the medication reminder already been shared? What is happening this afternoon? When will a family member call? What day is it?

A familiar photograph, a personal note, or a clearly displayed reminder can provide more than information. It can provide reassurance, orientation, familiarity, and connection.

Slatton believes that distinction is especially important.

"When someone is living with memory challenges, we have to remember that what may feel like a simple reminder to us can represent reassurance and confidence to them," Slatton said. "Being able to look at one place and see a familiar face, a message from family, an appointment, or what is happening that day can help reduce uncertainty while allowing the older adult to remain more engaged in their own routine."

Supporting the Caregiver as Well as the Older Adult

Memoryboard was also developed with another important person in mind: the caregiver.

Family caregiving frequently involves managing a seemingly endless stream of information. Appointments, visits, schedules, medications, meals, transportation, home care, family communication, and everyday reminders can quickly become part of a caregiver's daily responsibilities.

At the same time, many caregivers are balancing careers, raising children, managing their own households, and coordinating care from another home-or even another state.

Technology can be valuable in that environment, but only when it makes caregiving easier rather than creating another task to manage.

"Caregivers already have enough on their plates," Slatton said. "Technology should not become one more thing they have to worry about. The best solutions are the ones that quietly fit into the family's life and help solve a real problem. Memoryboard gives families another way to communicate important information while allowing the older adult to receive it in a format designed to be simple and accessible."

Why Memoryboard Chose Lance A. Slatton

Memoryboard's decision to partner with Slatton reflects his longstanding work within the caregiving and senior care communities.

Through All Home Care Matters, Slatton has helped educate and connect family caregivers, older adults, healthcare professionals, researchers, nonprofit organizations, advocates, policymakers, innovators, and leaders from across the aging and long-term care continuum.

His work has consistently focused on helping families become better informed, ensuring caregivers feel seen and supported, and elevating conversations that can improve the lives of older adults.

Memoryboard saw a natural alignment between that work and its own mission.

"Lance has built tremendous trust within the caregiving and senior care community because his work begins with the realities families experience every day," the Memoryboard team shared. "His commitment to older adults, family caregivers, education, and better care closely reflects what Memoryboard was created to support. We are excited to welcome Lance as a Brand Ambassador and to work together to reach families who may benefit from this technology."

For Slatton, accepting the Brand Ambassador role was about more than representing a product. It was about aligning with a company whose work addresses challenges he has witnessed throughout his career in senior care

"Being named a Brand Ambassador for Memoryboard is meaningful because I want the organizations I partner with to share the same fundamental goal that has guided my work for years: making life better for older adults and the people who care for them," Slatton said. "Memoryboard is addressing a very real part of caregiving-the need to remain connected and informed without making life more complicated for the person receiving care."

"Families do not need technology simply for the sake of having more technology. They need tools that serve a purpose. They need solutions that recognize the realities of aging, caregiving, dementia, and independence. That is what makes me excited about introducing more families to Memoryboard."

Preserving Independence Without Sacrificing Connection

One of the most difficult balances families face is determining how to provide additional support without unnecessarily taking independence away from an aging loved one.

A person may need more reminders than they once did. They may occasionally forget appointments or become confused about the day's schedule. Family members may want to remain closely involved even when they cannot physically be present.

Those circumstances do not automatically mean that an older adult should lose control over their day.

In many cases, the right support can help preserve independence longer.

"Supporting someone does not have to mean taking over everything for them," Slatton said. "One of the goals of good caregiving should always be to preserve as much dignity, autonomy, and independence as safely possible. Sometimes providing the right information at the right moment can make a meaningful difference in helping someone continue navigating their day with greater confidence."

A Partnership Focused on Education

The partnership between Memoryboard and Slatton will extend beyond simply introducing the product to the All Home Care Matters community.

Together, Memoryboard, Slatton, and the All Home Care Matters team plan to develop and share educational content, real-world caregiving conversations, product demonstrations, family experiences, and resources designed to help people better understand how practical technology can fit into an overall caregiving plan.

The collaboration will also help create greater awareness around a larger issue: how families can thoughtfully use technology to support aging in place, dementia care, family communication, independence, and caregiver coordination.

"This partnership gives us an opportunity to do something much bigger than simply talk about a device," Slatton said. "We can have meaningful conversations about why communication becomes so important as someone ages, what families experience when memory begins to change, how caregivers can support independence, and where thoughtfully designed technology can help."

For families confronting dementia or cognitive decline, these conversations are especially important.

There is no single technology that can eliminate the challenges associated with memory loss, nor can technology replace the presence, judgment, compassion, and human connection provided by families and professional caregivers.

But the right technology can become another tool within that circle of support.

"Nothing replaces human connection," Slatton said. "Technology should strengthen that connection, not compete with it. What I appreciate about Memoryboard is that much of what appears on the screen ultimately comes from another person-a family member, caregiver, or someone who wants that older adult to know what is happening and to know they are thinking about them."

Meeting Families Where They Are

Every caregiving journey looks different.

Some families live together. Others coordinate care across cities or states. Some older adults remain almost entirely independent while needing occasional reminders. Others are living with progressive cognitive changes and require greater involvement from family members or professional caregivers.

There is no universal solution for every family.

There is, however, tremendous value in creating tools flexible enough to support families at different points along that journey.

That is ultimately what both Memoryboard and Slatton hope this partnership will accomplish: introduce families to another practical resource while continuing to provide education that helps them make informed decisions about the care and support of the people they love.

"Caregiving is rarely about one enormous decision," Slatton said. "It is often hundreds of small decisions made day after day. Anything that can make some of those moments easier, improve communication, provide reassurance, or help someone remain more confident in their own home deserves our attention."

Looking Ahead

As Brand Ambassador, Lance A. Slatton will work alongside Memoryboard to expand awareness of technology designed specifically around the everyday needs of older adults and caregivers.

The partnership will also provide opportunities to demonstrate Memoryboard in real caregiving scenarios, share educational resources with families, and continue conversations about supporting older adults through memory changes, dementia, aging in place, and evolving care needs.

For Memoryboard, the collaboration represents an opportunity to reach a growing community of families searching for practical support.

For Slatton, it represents another extension of a mission that has remained consistent throughout his work in senior care.

"I have had the privilege of hearing the stories of thousands of caregivers, families, professionals, and older adults," Slatton said. "Again and again, the message is the same: families want to do the best they possibly can for the people they love, but they need information, resources, and support to do it. I am proud to become a Brand Ambassador for Memoryboard and excited about what we can accomplish together to help more families feel informed, connected, and supported."

Memoryboard shares that enthusiasm.

This partnership marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration focused on education, caregiver support, aging in place, memory care, family connection, and practical technology designed with older adults in mind.

Most importantly, it reflects a shared belief that while caregiving can be complicated, the tools created to support families do not have to be.

Sometimes, making one important piece of the day a little clearer can make the entire day feel more manageable.

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters is an award-winning podcast and YouTube show founded and hosted by Lance A. Slatton. Through educational programming and conversations with family caregivers, older adults, healthcare professionals, researchers, nonprofit organizations, advocates, policymakers, innovators, and leaders across the aging and long-term care continuum, All Home Care Matters provides information and resources focused on caregiving, aging, dementia, home care, and long-term care. Learn more at AllHomeCareMatters.com.

About Memoryboard

Memoryboard is a digital communication display designed to help older adults stay informed, connected, and supported throughout the day. Families and caregivers can remotely send photos, messages, reminders, appointments, and daily schedules directly to the Memoryboard, where the information appears clearly without requiring the older adult to manage an app, answer a phone, or learn complicated technology. Memoryboard is designed to support greater confidence, independence, and connection and can be especially helpful for people experiencing memory loss, dementia, or difficulty following daily routines. Learn more at Memoryboard.com.

About Lance A. Slatton

Widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is a seasoned senior care and healthcare professional with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and an award-winning advocate, author, media host, and visionary. His experience, knowledge, and innovative approach to caregiving education have made him a respected voice throughout the senior care and caregiving communities. Slatton is the founder and host of the award-winning podcast and YouTube show All Home Care Matters and serves as Senior Case Manager and co-founder of Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, Michigan. He has been recognized with numerous awards and distinctions, including being named a Top Influencer for Healthcare & Advocacy in 2024 and 2025, receiving the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the caregiving category, and being named a 2026 Juror for the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts. In January 2026, Slatton became President of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and caregiving. He is also the author of "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregiver's Guide," available on Amazon.

Websites: AllHomeCareMatters.com | LanceASlatton.com | TheSeniorCareInfluencer.com | AlzAuthors.com

Media Contact

Organization: All Home Care Matters

Contact Person Name: Lance A. Slatton

Website: Https://www.allhomecarematters.com

Email: contact@allhomecarematters.com

Contact Number: +17347446477

City: Livonia

State: Michigan

Country: United States

SOURCE: All Home Care Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lance-a.-slatton-joins-memoryboard-as-brand-ambassador-to-support-fam-1209704