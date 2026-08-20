London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Llumo, an AI visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) platform founded by Musa Aykac, has launched with a free-to-use model designed to give brands, agencies and marketing teams greater visibility into how they appear across AI-powered search and answer engines.

The platform monitors AI-generated brand mentions, competitors, citations, sources, prompt-level responses, query fan-out and visibility trends across major AI and AI-search experiences, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI Mode and Google AI Overviews.

Llumo

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Llumo's launch addresses a growing measurement challenge for businesses as brand discovery increasingly takes place through AI-generated answers and recommendations. Traditional search visibility does not necessarily show whether a brand is being mentioned by AI systems, which sources influence those answers, or how competitors are represented.

"AI visibility is becoming an important part of how brands are discovered, but monitoring it should not become disproportionately expensive simply because a company wants to track more prompts," said Musa Aykac, Founder of Llumo. "Llumo takes a transparent approach by making the platform free to use and allowing users to bring their own provider keys. The focus is on turning the resulting data into useful insight and practical optimisation opportunities."

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Llumo's commercial model allows users to supply their own API or provider keys and pay the underlying usage costs directly, rather than paying a SaaS markup for larger prompt allowances. The platform combines open-source technology with functionality developed around it, including query fan-out, visibility analysis and optimisation features.

The initial platform includes AI brand visibility tracking, competitor and share-of-voice monitoring, citation and source tracking, prompt-level response analysis, historical visibility trends, query fan-out analysis, brand mention analysis, sentiment analysis and AEO opportunity identification.

Llumo is also developing a broader optimisation layer intended to help users move beyond measuring AI visibility to understanding potential actions that could improve their presence in AI-generated answers. Current development areas include deeper sentiment analysis, additional AEO recommendations, source and citation intelligence, and expanded engine and workflow coverage.

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The company was founded in 2026 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Llumo is currently at an early-stage launch and is not disclosing public user, customer or tracked-brand figures at this time.

According to Llumo, its longer-term objective is to make AI visibility measurement more accessible while shifting the focus from access to tracking data toward analysis, optimisation and execution. The company plans to use aggregated and anonymised visibility, citation, source and query-level data as its dataset grows to identify broader patterns in AI search visibility and brand recommendations.

Llumo is available at www.llumohq.com.

About Llumo

Llumo is an AI visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) platform founded in 2026 by Musa Aykac in the United Kingdom. The platform helps brands, agencies, founders, consultants and digital marketing teams monitor and analyse their visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines, with a focus on making visibility data measurable and actionable.

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Source: Tedfuel