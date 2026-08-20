iManage and Thomson Reuters Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Governed AI-powered Legal Workflows

Expanded integration brings CoCounsel Legal, HighQ, Noetica and Legal Tracker together with governed iManage knowledge to support connected AI-powered legal work

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, and Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership connecting Thomson Reuters AI, authoritative legal content and workflow solutions with governed organizational knowledge in the iManage platform. The collaboration brings CoCounsel Legal more deeply into the iManage environment, alongside integrations with HighQ, Noetica and Legal Tracker, helping legal professionals work across Thomson Reuters solutions and the institutional knowledge already managed in iManage.

The companies are also delivering Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, which enables approved Thomson Reuters AI tools to reason from governed iManage content while preserving the access controls, ethical walls and privilege boundaries applied to that knowledge. As legal professionals increasingly rely on Thomson Reuters AI tools for research, drafting, and matter management, they need those tools grounded in the specific context of the matter they are working on.

The quality of AI-assisted work depends on the context those tools can reason over. By connecting Thomson Reuters AI and authoritative legal content with the organization's own governed knowledge, the partnership is designed to give legal professionals context that is specific to the client, matter and work at hand - while keeping organizational knowledge governed in iManage rather than creating separate repositories or parallel governance regimes.

"Ask any lawyer what slows them down and they will tell you the same thing: the work lives in too many places. This renewed partnership changes that across more of the places where legal work actually happens, including CoCounsel Legal, HighQ, Noetica and Contract Express. The integration is deeper than ever with documents from iManage flowing directly into the workflow, work product flowing back automatically, and the connection staying current as matters evolve. Legal teams have spent years building their knowledge in iManage. We are making sure it works harder across everything we build," said Rawia Ashraf, Co-Head of CoCounsel Legal. "The MCP will add another way for our systems to work together, complementing the integrations customers already use today."

What the partnership delivers

The integration spans AI-assisted legal work, transactional workflows and matter management, helping knowledge surface in the tools and workflows where legal professionals already work. Key capabilities include:

CoCounsel Legal and side-by-side drafting assistance : During drafting, legal professionals can work with their organization's best-practice documents and clauses alongside Thomson Reuters market best practices for transactional matters and case law for litigation matters, bringing authoritative legal content together with the organization's own governed knowledge in the flow of work.

: During drafting, legal professionals can work with their organization's best-practice documents and clauses alongside Thomson Reuters market best practices for transactional matters and case law for litigation matters, bringing authoritative legal content together with the organization's own governed knowledge in the flow of work. MCP-enabled access to governed matter content : Thomson Reuters and iManage will deliver MCP support that enables approved Thomson Reuters AI tools, including CoCounsel Legal, to reason from governed iManage content while preserving organizational access controls, ethical walls and privilege boundaries.

: Thomson Reuters and iManage will deliver MCP support that enables approved Thomson Reuters AI tools, including CoCounsel Legal, to reason from governed iManage content while preserving organizational access controls, ethical walls and privilege boundaries. Connected transactional workflows through HighQ and Noetica: Integrations with HighQ, Contract Express and Noetica connect organizational documents and matter context with Thomson Reuters workflow capabilities, helping legal professionals move between drafting, review and transaction workflows while keeping work connected to the governed matter record.

Integrations with HighQ, Contract Express and Noetica connect organizational documents and matter context with Thomson Reuters workflow capabilities, helping legal professionals move between drafting, review and transaction workflows while keeping work connected to the governed matter record. Connected matter intelligence: Integration between Legal Tracker and iManage Work surfaces matter documents and correspondence alongside legal task and expense management, giving corporate legal departments a more complete view of each matter in a single workflow while connecting legal work with the knowledge and context behind it.

Integration between Legal Tracker and iManage Work surfaces matter documents and correspondence alongside legal task and expense management, giving corporate legal departments a more complete view of each matter in a single workflow while connecting legal work with the knowledge and context behind it. Knowledge that stays connected as work moves: Documents can flow from iManage into Thomson Reuters workflows and completed work product can return to iManage, helping ensure the knowledge generated through legal work remains part of the governed matter record and can contribute to organizational context over time.



Ongoing product and engineering collaboration

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to an open, governed approach to legal AI. As organizations adopt a growing range of AI tools, those tools need access to trusted organizational context without requiring separate repositories, duplicated content or new governance models for every application.

"Legal work depends on bringing the right sources of knowledge together in the right context," said Ryan Begin, Vice President, Technology Partnerships and Ecosystem Strategy at iManage. "Through this partnership, Thomson Reuters' authoritative legal content, AI and workflow capabilities can work alongside the governed knowledge managed in iManage - giving legal professionals access to the organizational context relevant to the work at hand while maintaining the controls they rely on. As AI moves from answering questions toward taking on more complex work, that combination of context and governance becomes increasingly important."

Availability

API-based integrations connecting the iManage platform with CoCounsel Legal, HighQ, Contract Express, Noetica and Legal Tracker, are available today. MCP support enabling approved Thomson Reuters AI tools to reason from governed content in the iManage platform will be coming soon.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com

