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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 15:10 Uhr
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ES Group AB (publ): Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting in ES Group AB (publ)

ES Group AB (publ) held today, Thursday 20 August 2026, an Extraordinary General Meeting at Grand Hotel Alingsås at the address Bankgatan 1 in Alingsås. Lawyer Fredrik Brusberg from MAQS Advokatbyrå was elected as chairperson of the general meeting.

The following main resolutions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Directed issue of units

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a directed issue of so-called units, where one (1) unit consists of three (3) class B shares and one (1) warrant of series TO 4. The right to subscribe for units shall, by way of deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, vest in investors that have been contacted in advance.

Directed issue of warrants of series TO 4 (so-called LEO issue)
No resolution was made regarding the directed issue of warrants of series TO 4 to the so-called LEO group (so-called LEO issue), as the Board of Directors announced that the proposal had been withdrawn.

Directed issue of warrants of series TO 4
The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a directed issue of warrants of series TO 4. The right to subscribe for warrants shall, by way of deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, vest in one or more investors that have been contacted in advance.

The complete proposals of the Board of Directors are available on the company's website, www.esgroup.co.

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Group AB
Email: hw@esgroup.co

About Us
ES Group is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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