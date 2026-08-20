Honkarakenne Oyj: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Honkarakenne Oyj Lowers Its Financial Guidance For 2026 And Gives Advance Information About The Net Sales And Profitability For The First Half Of The Year

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release Inside information 20 August 2026 at 17:00

INSIDE INFORMATION, PROFIT WARNING: HONKARAKENNE OYJ LOWERS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2026 AND GIVES ADVANCE INFORMATION ABOUT THE NET SALES AND PROFITABILITY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

Honkarakenne Oyj lowers its financial guidance for 2026.

During the beginning of the year the Group's order book has strengthened significantly. Order book grew 35.4% from December last year (24.8) and was EUR 33.6 million at the end of June. The share of exports in received orders turns out weaker than expected in terms of deliveries, which weakens the Group's profit for the year 2026. In addition, the ongoing profitability program hasn't materialized as planned for the beginning of the year and falls short of the full-year target.

UPDATE FOR GUIDANCE

Previous guidance, published at 12 February 2026: According to Honkarakenne's view 2026 the Group's net sales in 2026 will be higher than the previous year and amount to EUR 42-45 million. The Group's EBIT will be between EUR -1.0 - +0.5 million.

The company's updated view on the development for 2026 is based on the existing order book, orders received and estimated deliveries, and the outlook on the operating environment as well as the domestic, but especially export markets' prolonged recovery and also assessment of the allocation of cost savings and efficiency measures results for the year 2026.

In addition to external factors, the company's own actions will affect development for the rest of the year. The most important of these are adjusting the cost structure, ensuring the delivery of orders, managing working capital and strengthening cash flow, as well as growing exports and B2B business. The main external factors are the general development of the operating environment and the economy, the price trends and availability of raw materials and components, the functioning of overall supply chains, regulatory developments, access to financing and consumer confidence.

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2026

According to preliminary and unaudited information Honkarakenne Group's net sales for the first half of the year 2026 is EUR 15.8 million and operational profit EUR -2.2 million.

1-6/2026 1-6/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales, EUR million 15.8 16.7 37.2 Operational profit, EUR million -2.2 -2.8 -3.9 Operating profit, EUR million -2.4 -2.8 -4.0

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for the first half of the year 2026 at Wednesday 26 August 2026. The company will not comment on preliminary information about the first half results before publishing its half-year report

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information:

Magnus Hindström, President and CEO, tel. +358 44 7001156, magnus.hindstrom@honka.com

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2025, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 37.2 million, of which exports accounted for 25%. www.honka.com