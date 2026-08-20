Xiao-I Corporation Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Deficiency Notice

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XIAO-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) (the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence enterprise in China, today announced that it received a written notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated August 6, 2026, indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C).

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) requires a company listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the applicable continued listing standard to maintain an MVPHS of at least US$15,000,000. The Notice stated that, based on the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") for the 30 consecutive business days from June 23, 2026 through August 4, 2026, the Company's MVPHS was below US$15,000,000.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 1, 2027, to regain compliance. To regain compliance, the Company's MVPHS must close at US$15,000,000 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the compliance period, although Nasdaq may, in its discretion, require compliance for a longer period, generally not exceeding 20 consecutive business days.

Status and Next Steps

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ADSs, which will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "AIXI," subject to the Company's compliance with Nasdaq's other continued listing requirements. The Company intends to actively monitor its MVPHS and evaluate available options to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement within the prescribed compliance period. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement within the applicable compliance period or maintain compliance with Nasdaq's other continued listing requirements.

If the Company does not regain compliance by the expiration of the compliance period, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company's securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq's determination to a hearings panel in accordance with the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Abo ut Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, its future business development, financial condition, and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 20-F/A filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation