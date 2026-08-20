Grey Matters Health Inc.: Grey Matters Achieves Final Major Milestone; Receives Radioactive Materials License from State of Florida for its Flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinics Location

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Matters Health Inc. (the "Company" or "Grey Matters") (CSE: GREY) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTC: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, is pleased to announce that it has now received its Radioactive Materials License (RML) from the State of Florida for its flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinics location ("NovaScan" or "NovaScan Clinic") scheduled to open by September 30th in Davie, Florida.

"This was the last major regulatory step required for the clinic as we continue to advance through our final preparations for opening," said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Grey Matters Health. "With our expanded focus and investment in dedicated brain PET neuroimaging, we are very close to the start of a new era for the Company, our shareholders, our strategic partners, and our referring network and their patients."

For more information please contact:

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Grey Matters Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@greymatters-health.com

info@greymatters-health.com

www.greymatters - health.com

About Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain dedicated PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's, and Lewy body dementia, and will additionally offer other select neuro-oncology imaging applications too.

The Grey Matters Health business plan is to open a national chain of its NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinics throughout the U.S.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.