Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.: Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Met or Exceeded Guidance on Nearly All Metrics Provided

Gross Margins Improved Sequentially for Second Quarter in a Row

The Dollar Value of Consolidated Domestic Backlog Increased 5% Year Over Year

MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2026.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2026:

Total revenues were $705.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with $800.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2026, total revenues were $2.01 billion compared with $2.16 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.



Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $155.6 million (225 homes) compared with $165.0 million (245 homes) for the three months ended July 31, 2025. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues was $353.9 million (524 homes) compared with $441.2 million (649 homes) in the nine months ended July 31, 2025.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 11.8% for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared with 11.7% during the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 10.8% compared with 13.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.6% during the fiscal 2026 third quarter, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with 17.3% in last year's third quarter. For the second quarter in a row, gross margins, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, improved sequentially in the third quarter as margins rebounded from the first-quarter trough. For the nine months ended July 31, 2026, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.2% compared with 17.6% in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $86.9 million, or 12.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which was better than the guidance range we provided, compared with $90.8 million, or 11.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Total SG&A was $254.9 million, or 12.7% of total revenues, in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared with $258.3 million, or 12.0% of total revenues, in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.



Total interest expense was $30.5 million, or 4.3% of total revenues, for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $34.0 million, or 4.2% of total revenues, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. For the nine months ended July 31, 2026, total interest expense was $87.7 million, or 4.4% of total revenues, compared with $92.0 million, or 4.3% of total revenues, in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.



Loss before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.8 million compared with income of $23.8 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, income before income taxes was $26.3 million compared with $90.2 million during the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.



Loss before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, was $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with income before these items of $39.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. For the nine months ended July 31, 2026, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $37.9 million compared with income before these items of $109.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.



Net loss available to common stockholders was $4.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $13.9 million, or $1.99 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, net income available to common stockholders was $10.8 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $56.5 million, or $7.94 per diluted common share, during the first nine months of fiscal 2025.



EBITDA was $31.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $61.0 million for the third quarter of the prior year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, EBITDA was $124.5 million compared with $190.7 million in the same period of the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $31.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2026, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with $77.1 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, adjusted EBITDA was $136.1 million compared with $210.4 million in the same period of the prior year.



Consolidated domestic contracts (1) in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased 4.6% to 1,155 homes ($622.6 million) compared with 1,211 homes ($619.6 million) in the same quarter last year. Domestic contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended July 31, 2026, decreased 4.0% to 1,359 homes ($760.2 million) compared with 1,416 homes ($749.0 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased 4.6% to 1,155 homes ($622.6 million) compared with 1,211 homes ($619.6 million) in the same quarter last year. Domestic contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended July 31, 2026, decreased 4.0% to 1,359 homes ($760.2 million) compared with 1,416 homes ($749.0 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. As of July 31, 2026, the number of consolidated domestic communities was 123, compared with 124 as of July 31, 2025. Including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, domestic community count was 147 as of July 31, 2026 compared with 146 as of July 31, 2025.



Consolidated domestic contracts per community decreased 4.1% year-over-year to 9.4 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 9.8 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. When including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, domestic contracts per community decreased 5.2% to 9.2 for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared with 9.7 in the prior-year period.



The dollar value of consolidated domestic contract backlog, as of July 31, 2026, increased 5.1% to $881.9 million compared with $838.8 million as of July 31, 2025. The dollar value of domestic contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2026, increased 4.8% to $1.16 billion compared with $1.10 billion as of July 31, 2025.



The gross domestic contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was unchanged year over year at 19% for the quarter ended July 31, 2026. The gross domestic contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 18% for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with 19% in the third quarter of the prior year.



For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 1.0% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 13.1%. For the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we believe we had the second highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to eight of our publicly traded midsized homebuilder peers.





(1) When we refer to "domestic" deliveries, contracts, communities or backlog, we are excluding results from our HOV Global (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) operations.

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2026:

During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, domestic land and land development spending was $231.9 million compared with $192.6 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, domestic land and land development spending was $644.9 million compared with $660.0 million in the same period one year ago.



Total liquidity as of July 31, 2026, was $379.8 million, which was significantly above our target liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, approximately 3,000 lots were put under option or acquired in 38 domestic consolidated communities.



As of July 31, 2026, our total domestic controlled consolidated lots were 34,373 compared with 40,246 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year's third quarter. Continuing our land-light strategic focus, 87% of our lots were optioned at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which is the highest percentage of option lots in our Company's history. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current controlled lots position equaled 6.8 years' supply.



Total domestic QMIs as of July 31, 2026, were 820, a decline of 19.3% compared with 1,016 as of July 31, 2025, illustrating our efforts to match our starts with our sales pace. This equates to 6.7 QMIs per community as of July 31, 2026. Total domestic finished QMIs as of July 31, 2026, were 194, a decline of 39.9% compared with 323 as of July 31, 2025.





FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (2) -

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $123.90 on July 31, 2026.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues are expected to be between $800 million and $900 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 15.0% and 16.5%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $15 million and $30 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $50 million and $65 million.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

"During the third quarter, we delivered results that were generally in line with the guidance we provided, including revenues, gross margin, SG&A, income from unconsolidated joint ventures and Adjusted EBITDA," said Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Adjusted income before income taxes was slightly below our guidance range to a loss, primarily because income from unconsolidated joint ventures came in at the lower end of our guidance range. While we are disappointed to have fallen short of our profitability target, this marks the first time in more than five years that we reported adjusted pretax income below our guided range, and we remain focused on improving execution while continuing to navigate a housing market challenged by affordability concerns, elevated mortgage rates and inconsistent consumer confidence due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty."

"As we look ahead, we believe the Company is well positioned for future success. Our inventory position is healthier, our land portfolio is increasingly aligned with today's market conditions, and our balance sheet remains strong. At the same time, a growing percentage of our deliveries are expected to come from newer communities acquired and underwritten under current market assumptions, which we believe will support improved margins and returns over time. Our disciplined land-light strategy and focus on maintaining an appropriate sales pace should support continued capital efficiency and position us to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders," Mr. Hovnanian concluded.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2026 third quarter results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, August 20, 2026. The webcast can be accessed live through the "Investor Relations" section of Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the "Past Events" section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes ("EBIT") and before depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net ("Adjusted EBITDA"), the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred and EBIT before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net ("Adjusted EBIT") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income are presented in tables attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, which is defined as (loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted (loss) income before income taxes to (loss) income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted investment, which is defined as total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures ("Adjusted Investment"), is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. The reconciliation for historical periods of Adjusted Investment to total inventories is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

The ratio of Adjusted EBIT return on adjusted investment ("Adjusted EBIT ROI"), which is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT for the trailing twelve-months, to the average Adjusted Investment for the prior five fiscal quarters, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net (loss) income return to total inventories. The presentation of the ratios of Adjusted EBIT ROI and net (loss) income return on inventory are presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $249.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $5.7 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2026.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries and changes in immigration laws or the enforcement thereof and trends in labor migration; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of instability in the banking sector; (4) increases in inflation; (5) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural or man-made disasters; (6) the seasonality of the Company's business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (8) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) global economic and political instability; (18) high leverage and restrictions on the Company's operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company's outstanding indebtedness; (19) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (20) the Company's sources of liquidity; (21) changes in credit ratings; (22) government regulation, including regulations concerning the development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and environmental, health and safety matters; (23) potential liability as a result of the past or present use of hazardous materials; (24) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (25) significant influence of the Company's controlling stockholders; (26) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (27) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2026 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

July 31, 2026 Statements of consolidated operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2026

2025 2026

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues - 705,746 - 800,583 - 2,005,343 - 2,160,677 Costs and expenses (1) 711,918 792,292 1,984,808 2,104,640 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - 399 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,397 15,511 5,731 33,759 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,775 - 23,802 26,266 90,195 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (560 - 7,187 8,217 25,663 Net (loss) income (2,215 - 16,615 18,049 64,532 Less: net (loss) income attributable noncontrolling interest (414 - - (725 - - Net (loss) income attributable to Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (1,801 - 16,615 18,774 64,532 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 8,007 8,007 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - (4,470 - - 13,946 - 10,767 - 56,525 Per share data:

Basic: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.70 - - 2.14 - 1.65 - 8.55 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,412 6,399 6,439 6,442 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.70 - - 1.99 - 1.55 - 7.94 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,412 6,887 6,840 6,936 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

July 31, 2026 Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to (loss) income before income taxes (In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2026

2025 2026

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Loss) income before income taxes - (2,775 - - 23,802 - 26,266 - 90,195 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 493 16,045 11,602 20,141 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - (399 - (Loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1) - (2,282 - - 39,847 - 37,868 - 109,937 (1) (Loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

July 31, 2026

Gross margin

(In thousands)

Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2026

2025

2026

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes - 679,042 - 769,050 - 1,858,989 - 2,066,278 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 579,573 636,015 1,595,651 1,702,360 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 99,469 133,035 263,338 363,918 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 19,098 26,868 51,537 65,544 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 80,371 106,167 211,801 298,374 Land charges 493 16,045 11,602 20,141 Homebuilding gross margin - 79,878 - 90,122 - 200,199 - 278,233 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 11.8 - 11.7 - 10.8 - 13.5 - Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 14.6 - 17.3 - 14.2 - 17.6 - Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 11.9 - 13.8 - 11.4 - 14.4 - Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2026

2025

2026

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales - 10 - 1,193 - 68,224 - 20,623 Cost of sales, excluding interest 3 241 24,617 10,475 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest 7 952 43,607 10,148 Land and lot sales interest expense - - 118 618 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest - 7 - 952 - 43,489 - 9,530 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

July 31, 2026

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2026

2025

2026

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income - (2,215 - - 16,615 - 18,049 - 64,532 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (560 - 7,187 8,217 25,663 Interest expense 30,475 34,017 87,680 91,973 EBIT (1) 27,700 57,819 113,946 182,168 Depreciation and amortization 3,723 3,192 10,536 8,513 EBITDA (2) 31,423 61,011 124,482 190,681 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 493 16,045 11,602 20,141 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - (399 - Adjusted EBITDA (3) - 31,916 - 77,056 - 136,084 - 210,423 Interest incurred - 30,222 - 28,523 - 91,584 - 88,210 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 1.06 2.70 1.49 2.39 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

July 31, 2026

Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2026

2025

2026

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period - 46,736 - 53,633 - 43,263 - 57,671 Plus: interest incurred 30,222 28,523 91,584 88,210 Less: interest expensed (30,475 - (34,017 - (87,680 - (91,973 - Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1) - - (1,109 - (5,769 - Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint ventures (2) - - 425 - Interest capitalized at end of period (3) - 46,483 - 48,139 - 46,483 - 48,139 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the Company entered into during the nine months ended July 31, 2026 and 2025. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets acquired from a joint venture closed out during the nine months ended July 31, 2026. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

July 31, 2026

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment

(in thousands) TTM

ended

7/31/2026

For the quarter ended 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 7/31/2026 Net (loss) income $(667) $20,859 $(595) $(2,215) $17,382 As of Five

Quarter

Average

7/31/2025 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 7/31/2026 Total inventories $1,692,932 $1,637,470 $1,647,970 $1,723,587 $1,794,444 $1,699,281 Return on Inventory 1.0: TTM

ended

7/31/2026

For the quarter ended 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 7/31/2026 Net (loss) income $(667) $20,859 $(595) $(2,215) $17,382 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,441) 7,843 934 (560) 4,776 Interest expense 34,443 28,749 28,456 30,475 122,123 EBIT (1) 30,335 57,451 28,795 27,700 144,281 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 19,430 2,359 8,750 493 31,032 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 33,512 - - - 33,512 Adjusted EBIT (2) $83,277 $59,810 $37,545 $28,193 $208,825

As of 7/31/2025 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 7/31/2026 Total inventories $1,692,932 $1,637,470 $1,647,970 $1,723,587 $1,794,444 Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs (236,644) (244,723) (235,945) (253,441) (228,622) Less Interest capitalized at end of period (48,139) (43,263) (43,397) (46,736) (46,483) Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 218,356 163,469 146,631 148,480 155,086 Five

Quarter

Average

Plus Goodwill - - 31,705 31,705 31,705 Adjusted Investment (3) $1,626,505 $1,512,953 $1,546,964 $1,603,595 $1,706,130 $1,599,229 Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4) 13.1:

(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. (3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures. (4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net (loss) income to total inventories.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

July 31, 2026

October 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(1)

ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents - 249,090 - 272,772 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,208 12,608 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,267,287 1,132,798 Land and land options held for future development or sale 178,913 171,793 Consolidated inventory not owned 348,244 332,879 Total inventories 1,794,444 1,637,470 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 155,086 163,469 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 49,603 26,454 Property and equipment, net 56,223 50,539 Goodwill 31,705 - Deferred tax assets, net 224,442 229,617 Prepaid expenses and other assets 128,537 89,773 Total homebuilding 2,698,338 2,482,702 Financial services 162,720 151,211 Total assets - 2,861,058 - 2,633,913 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs - 32,411 - 29,494 Accounts payable and other liabilities 466,507 438,920 Customers' deposits 235,355 46,376 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 228,622 244,723 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 902,492 900,718 Accrued interest 33,017 11,874 Total homebuilding 1,898,404 1,672,105 Financial services 141,698 130,873 Total liabilities 2,040,102 1,802,978 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,645,124 shares at July 31, 2026 and 6,503,722 shares at October 31, 2025 66 65 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 865,304 shares at July 31, 2026 and 812,410 shares at October 31, 2025 9 8 Paid in capital - common stock 752,821 757,391 Retained Earnings 138,093 127,326 Treasury stock - at cost - 1,523,992 shares of Class A common stock at July 31, 2026 and 1,348,087 shares at October 31, 2025; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025 (207,621 - (189,154 - Total Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stockholders' equity 818,667 830,935 Noncontrolling interest 2,289 - Total equity 820,956 830,935 Total liabilities and equity - 2,861,058 - 2,633,913 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2025

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2026

2025 2026

2025

Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes - 679,042 - 769,050 - 1,858,989 - 2,066,278 Land sales and other revenues 3,032 2,967 80,276 27,573 Total homebuilding 682,074 772,017 1,939,265 2,093,851 Financial services 23,672 28,566 66,078 66,826 Total revenues 705,746 800,583 2,005,343 2,160,677 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 579,576 636,256 1,620,268 1,712,835 Cost of sales interest 19,098 26,868 51,655 66,162 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 493 16,045 11,602 20,141 Total cost of sales 599,167 679,169 1,683,525 1,799,138 Selling, general and administrative 49,469 55,770 156,748 161,087 Total homebuilding expenses 648,636 734,939 1,840,273 1,960,225 Financial services 13,980 14,715 40,576 41,043 Corporate general and administrative 37,399 35,029 98,116 97,221 Other interest 11,377 7,149 36,025 25,811 Other expense (income), net (1) 526 460 (30,182 - (19,660 - Total expenses 711,918 792,292 1,984,808 2,104,640 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - 399 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,397 15,511 5,731 33,759 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,775 - 23,802 26,266 90,195 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (560 - 7,187 8,217 25,663 Net (loss) income (2,215 - 16,615 18,049 64,532 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (414 - - (725 - - Net (loss) income attributable to Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (1,801 - 16,615 18,774 64,532 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 8,007 8,007 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - (4,470 - - 13,946 - 10,767 - 56,525 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.70 - - 2.14 - 1.65 - 8.55 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,412 6,399 6,439 6,442 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.70 - - 1.99 - 1.55 - 7.94 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,412 6,887 6,840 6,936 (1) Includes $26.8 million gain on consolidation of joint ventures for the nine months ended July 31, 2026, and $22.7 million gain on contribution of assets to a joint venture for the nine months ended July 31, 2025.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Northeast (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 468 416 12.5% 423 479 (11.7)% 820 761 7.8% Dollars - 267,902 - 226,020 18.5% - 232,278 - 288,008 (19.4)% - 486,756 - 444,862 9.4% Avg. Price - 572,440 - 543,317 5.4% - 549,121 - 601,269 (8.7)% - 593,605 - 584,576 1.5% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 177 157 12.7% 178 195 (8.7)% 211 228 (7.5)% Dollars - 82,767 - 79,267 4.4% - 93,093 - 104,493 (10.9)% - 109,688 - 130,678 (16.1)% Avg. Price - 467,610 - 504,885 (7.4)% - 522,994 - 535,862 (2.4)% - 519,848 - 573,149 (9.3)% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 510 638 (20.1)% 658 757 (13.1)% 478 502 (4.8)% Dollars - 271,884 - 314,349 (13.5)% - 353,671 - 376,549 (6.1)% - 285,462 - 263,272 8.4% Avg. Price - 533,106 - 492,710 8.2% - 537,494 - 497,423 8.1% - 597,201 - 524,446 13.9% Domestic Subtotal Home 1,155 1,211 (4.6)% 1,259 1,431 (12.0)% 1,509 1,491 1.2% Dollars - 622,553 - 619,636 0.5% - 679,042 - 769,050 (11.7)% - 881,906 - 838,812 5.1% Avg. Price - 539,007 - 511,673 5.3% - 539,350 - 537,421 0.4% - 584,431 - 562,584 3.9% HOV Global (2) (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Home 23 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 788 0 0.0% Dollars - 5,481 - 0 0.0% - 0 - 0 0.0% - 191,445 - 0 0.0% Avg. Price - 238,304 - 0 0.0% - 0 - 0 0.0% - 242,951 - 0 0.0% Consolidated Total Home 1,178 1,211 (2.7)% 1,259 1,431 (12.0)% 2,297 1,491 54.1% Dollars - 628,034 - 619,636 1.4% - 679,042 - 769,050 (11.7)% - 1,073,351 - 838,812 28.0% Avg. Price - 533,136 - 511,673 4.2% - 539,350 - 537,421 0.4% - 467,284 - 562,584 (16.9)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (excluding KSA JV) Home 204 205 (0.5)% 225 245 (8.2)% 383 387 (1.0)% (2) (3) Dollars - 137,665 - 129,354 6.4% - 155,567 - 164,971 (5.7)% - 273,861 - 264,240 3.6% Avg. Price - 674,828 - 630,995 6.9% - 691,409 - 673,351 2.7% - 715,042 - 682,791 4.7% Grand Total Home 1,382 1,416 (2.4)% 1,484 1,676 (11.5)% 2,680 1,878 42.7% Dollars - 765,699 - 748,990 2.2% - 834,609 - 934,021 (10.6)% - 1,347,212 - 1,103,052 22.1% Avg. Price - 554,051 - 528,948 4.7% - 562,405 - 557,292 0.9% - 502,691 - 587,355 (14.4)% KSA JV Only Home 0 39 (100.0)% 0 1 (100.0)% 0 607 (100.0)% Dollars - 0 - 9,193 (100.0)% - 0 - 177 (100.0)% - 0 - 148,308 (100.0)% Avg. Price - 0 - 235,718 (100.0)% - 0 - 177,000 (100.0)% - 0 - 244,329 (100.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes:

(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we acquired a controlling financial interest in a previously unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA").

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Northeast (2)(3) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 1,419 1,353 4.9% 1,226 1,374 (10.8)% 820 761 7.8% Dollars - 793,811 - 739,452 7.4% - 688,794 - 826,071 (16.6)% - 486,756 - 444,862 9.4% Avg. Price - 559,416 - 546,528 2.4% - 561,822 - 601,216 (6.6)% - 593,605 - 584,576 1.5% Southeast (3) (FL, GA, SC) Home 525 461 13.9% 485 472 2.8% 211 228 (7.5)% Dollars - 255,440 - 239,237 6.8% - 240,517 - 230,533 4.3% - 109,688 - 130,678 (16.1)% Avg. Price - 486,552 - 518,952 (6.2)% - 495,911 - 488,417 1.5% - 519,848 - 573,149 (9.3)% West (2) (4) (AZ, CA, TX) Home 1,865 2,000 (6.8)% 1,781 2,124 (16.1)% 478 502 (4.8)% Dollars - 998,065 - 990,833 0.7% - 929,678 - 1,009,674 (7.9)% - 285,462 - 263,272 8.4% Avg. Price - 535,155 - 495,417 8.0% - 521,998 - 475,364 9.8% - 597,201 - 524,446 13.9% Domestic Subtotal Home 3,809 3,814 (0.1)% 3,492 3,970 (12.0)% 1,509 1,491 1.2% Dollars - 2,047,316 - 1,969,522 3.9% - 1,858,989 - 2,066,278 (10.0)% - 881,906 - 838,812 5.1% Avg. Price - 537,494 - 516,393 4.1% - 532,357 - 520,473 2.3% - 584,431 - 562,584 3.9% HOV Global (5) (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Home 42 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 788 0 0.0% Dollars - 9,978 - 0 0.0% - 0 - 0 0.0% - 191,445 - 0 0.0% Avg. Price - 237,571 - 0 0.0% - 0 - 0 0.0% - 242,951 - 0 0.0% Consolidated Total Home 3,851 3,814 1.0% 3,492 3,970 (12.0)% 2,297 1,491 54.1% Dollars - 2,057,294 - 1,969,522 4.5% - 1,858,989 - 2,066,278 (10.0)% - 1,073,351 - 838,812 28.0% Avg. Price - 534,223 - 516,393 3.5% - 532,357 - 520,473 2.3% - 467,284 - 562,584 (16.9)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (excluding KSA JV) Home 582 631 (7.8)% 524 649 (19.3)% 383 387 (1.0)% (2) (3) (4) (6) Dollars - 398,130 - 406,316 (2.0)% - 353,872 - 441,242 (19.8)% - 273,861 - 264,240 3.6% Avg. Price - 684,072 - 643,924 6.2% - 675,328 - 679,880 (0.7)% - 715,042 - 682,791 4.7% Grand Total Home 4,433 4,445 (0.3)% 4,016 4,619 (13.1)% 2,680 1,878 42.7% Dollars - 2,455,424 - 2,375,838 3.3% - 2,212,861 - 2,507,520 (11.8)% - 1,347,212 - 1,103,052 22.1% Avg. Price - 553,897 - 534,497 3.6% - 551,011 - 542,871 1.5% - 502,691 - 587,355 (14.4)% KSA JV Only Home 23 332 (93.1)% 0 1 (100.0)% 0 607 (100.0)% Dollars - 5,690 - 84,125 (93.2)% - 0 - 177 (100.0)% - 0 - 148,308 (100.0)% Avg. Price - 247,391 - 253,389 (2.4)% - 0 - 177,000 (100.0)% - 0 - 244,329 (100.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Includes 67 homes and $53.3 million and 3 homes and $1.3 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the Northeast and West segments, respectively, that were acquired from a joint venture the Company closed out during the three months ended January 31, 2026.

(3) Includes 71 homes and $54.7 million and 49 homes and $32.9 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, that were contributed to a joint venture the Company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2026. (4) Includes 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the West segment that were contributed to a joint venture the Company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025. (5) Includes 746 homes and $181.5 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities acquired from the unconsolidated KSA JV, which the Company consolidated during the three months ended January 31, 2026. (6) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Northeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 105 131 (19.8 )% 126 144 (12.5 )% 224 290 (22.8 )% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars - 76,095 - 84,837 (10.3 )% - 94,802 - 99,899 (5.1 )% - 166,535 - 192,171 (13.3 )% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price - 724,714 - 647,611 11.9 - - 752,397 - 693,743 8.5 - - 743,460 - 662,659 12.2 - Southeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 51 58 (12.1 )% 68 77 (11.7 )% 103 82 25.6 - (FL, GA, SC) Dollars - 31,284 - 35,362 (11.5 )% - 43,304 - 51,806 (16.4 )% - 65,310 - 63,462 2.9 - Avg. Price - 613,415 - 609,690 0.6 - - 636,824 - 672,805 (5.3 )% - 634,078 - 773,927 (18.1 )% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 48 16 200.0 - 31 24 29.2 - 56 15 273.3 - (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars - 30,286 - 9,155 230.8 - - 17,461 - 13,266 31.6 - - 42,016 - 8,607 388.2 - Avg. Price - 630,961 - 572,188 10.3 - - 563,258 - 552,750 1.9 - - 750,286 - 573,800 30.8 - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) Home 204 205 (0.5 )% 225 245 (8.2 )% 383 387 (1.0 )% (2) (3) Dollars - 137,665 - 129,354 6.4 - - 155,567 - 164,971 (5.7 )% - 273,861 - 264,240 3.6 - Avg. Price - 674,830 - 630,995 6.9 - - 691,409 - 673,351 2.7 - - 715,042 - 682,791 4.7 - KSA JV Only Home 0 39 (100.0 )% 0 1 (100.0 )% 0 607 (100.0 )% Dollars - 0 - 9,193 (100.0 )% - 0 - 177 (100.0 )% - 0 - 148,308 (100.0 )% Avg. Price - 0 - 235,718 (100.0 )% - 0 - 177,000 (100.0 )% - 0 - 244,329 (100.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we acquired a controlling financial interest in a previously unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA").

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 302 386 (21.8)% 309 370 (16.5)% 224 290 (22.8)% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars - 219,736 - 250,414 (12.3)% - 217,807 - 270,613 (19.5)% - 166,535 - 192,171 (13.3)% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price - 727,603 - 648,741 12.2% - 704,877 - 731,386 (3.6)% - 743,460 - 662,659 12.2% Southeast (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 158 194 (18.6)% 133 230 (42.2)% 103 82 25.6% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars - 100,718 - 127,762 (21.2)% - 91,282 - 144,792 (37.0)% - 65,310 - 63,462 2.9% Avg. Price - 637,456 - 658,567 (3.2)% - 686,331 - 629,530 9.0% - 634,078 - 773,927 (18.1)% West (2) (4) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 122 51 139.2% 82 49 67.3% 56 15 273.3% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars - 77,676 - 28,140 176.0% - 44,783 - 25,837 73.3% - 42,016 - 8,607 388.2% Avg. Price - 636,689 - 551,765 15.4% - 546,134 - 527,286 3.6% - 750,286 - 573,800 30.8% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) Home 582 631 (7.8)% 524 649 (19.3)% 383 387 (1.0)% (2) (3) (4) (5) Dollars - 398,130 - 406,316 (2.0)% - 353,872 - 441,242 (19.8)% - 273,861 - 264,240 3.6% Avg. Price - 684,072 - 643,924 6.2% - 675,328 - 679,880 (0.7)% - 715,042 - 682,791 4.7% KSA JV Only Home 23 332 (93.1)% 0 1 (100.0)% 0 607 (100.0)% Dollars - 5,690 - 84,125 (93.2)% - 0 - 177 (100.0)% - 0 - 148,308 (100.0)% Avg. Price - 247,391 - 253,389 (2.4)% - 0 - 177,000 (100.0)% - 0 - 244,329 (100.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes:

(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Includes 67 homes and $53.3 million and 3 homes and $1.3 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the Northeast and West segments, respectively, that were acquired from a joint venture the Company closed out during the three months ended January 31, 2026.

(3) Includes 71 homes and $54.7 million and 49 homes and $32.9 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, that were contributed to a joint venture the Company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2026. (4) Includes 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the West segment that were contributed to a joint venture the Company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025. (5) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".