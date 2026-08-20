PetVivo Holdings, Inc.: Petvivo Holdings Announces Name Change Of Human Subsidiary To Somatrix Technologies, Inc. And Expands Focus On Human Health Innovation

New Human Health Subsidiary to Advance Development of Innovative Biomaterial Technologies and Potential New Products for Human and Animal Health

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV) ("PetVivo" or the "Company"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative medical devices and therapeutics, announced today that its subsidiary, Cosmeta Corp., has changed its name to Somatrix Technologies, Inc. ("Somatrix"). The new name reflects the Company's strategic vision for Somatrix as a dedicated human health subsidiary focused on the research and development of innovative biomaterial technologies with the potential to generate a broad portfolio of new products and therapeutic applications.

The establishment of Somatrix represents an important expansion of PetVivo's long-term strategy. While PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. will remain focused on commercializing innovative technologies for the veterinary market, Somatrix is intended to provide a dedicated platform for applying the Company's biomaterial expertise, intellectual property and research capabilities toward addressing unmet needs in human health. PetVivo believes advances in biomaterials and regenerative technologies may create new approaches for supporting the body's natural biological processes and improving patient outcomes, while also creating opportunities for discoveries and innovations with applications in both human and veterinary medicine.

Somatrix is expected to focus on the research and development of next-generation biocompatible and functional biomaterials, including extracellular matrix-based biomaterials and other advanced materials designed to interact with biological systems. These technologies are being explored as platforms that may provide structural and biological support for the repair, remodeling, regeneration or restructuring of tissue and bone, as well as serve as delivery platforms for drugs, biologics and other active agents at targeted sites within the body. Certain biomaterials may also be designed to respond to mechanical, ultrasound, shockwave or other forms of stimulation to generate or enhance desired biological responses. The Company believes the versatility of these biomaterial technologies may ultimately support the development of a broad portfolio of products across multiple therapeutic areas, including musculoskeletal and joint health, tissue and bone repair, wound care, ocular applications, airway and respiratory applications, targeted therapeutic delivery, and other areas where advanced biomaterials may provide meaningful therapeutic benefits.

"We believe Somatrix represents an exciting new chapter in the evolution of PetVivo," said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "PetVivo has spent years developing expertise in biomaterials and translating innovative technologies into products designed to improve the health and well-being of animals. Somatrix provides us with a dedicated platform to expand that scientific foundation into human health and pursue innovative technologies that we believe could ultimately benefit both people and animals."

Lai continued, "We are particularly excited about the breadth of opportunities that may emerge from our research and development of advanced biomaterials and related technologies. Rather than focusing on a single product or indication, we believe these technologies have the potential to serve as platforms from which multiple products may be developed across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Our objective is to build a meaningful pipeline of innovative technologies that address unmet medical needs and, ultimately, improve health and quality of life."

The formation of Somatrix also reflects PetVivo's broader strategy of leveraging scientific discoveries across human and animal health. By maintaining dedicated human and veterinary health subsidiaries while sharing scientific knowledge, intellectual property and technological expertise where appropriate, PetVivo believes it can create an efficient framework for identifying, developing and ultimately commercializing innovative biomedical technologies.

Research and development activities within Somatrix remain at various stages, and potential products and indications will be subject to additional research, development, testing and applicable regulatory requirements. The Company expects to provide additional information regarding specific Somatrix technologies and development programs as those programs advance.

About Somatrix Technologies, Inc.

Somatrix Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. focused on the research and development of innovative biomaterials, medical technologies and potential therapeutic products for human health. Somatrix seeks to leverage advanced biomaterial science, intellectual property and research capabilities to develop technology platforms with potential applications across multiple areas of medicine, including technologies that may also have complementary applications in veterinary health.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV), together with its subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Somatrix Technologies, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the development, manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices, biomaterials and therapeutics for animal and human health. The Company's strategy is to leverage its proprietary technologies, intellectual property and scientific expertise to develop and commercialize products addressing unmet needs across veterinary and human medicine.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve issued and pending patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product, SPRYNG with OsteoCushion technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.