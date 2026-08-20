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WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Financial Corporation Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (the "Company") (OTCQX:CNAF), the holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, announced today it has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 114,680 shares of its common stock, representing 4% of shares currently outstanding. The repurchase program is a reauthorization of the repurchase program adopted in August 19, 2025 which had lapsed after the one year effective period and the repurchase of 28,368 shares of common stock under such program.

The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

About Commercial National Financial Corporation

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of ?? headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the Company's inability to execute the repurchase program due to stock market conditions or otherwise.

Contact:
Wendy Piper, Secretary
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724-539-3501

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-financial-corporation-authorizes-stock-repurchas-1209768

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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