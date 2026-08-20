Sofidel Group: Sofidel and WWF Italy Renew Their Partnership on Climate and Energy, Responsible Sourcing, and Awareness-Raising Activities

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Eighteen years after signing their first agreement, Sofidel and WWF Italy renew one of the longest-standing partnerships in the history of WWF Italy, in a year when both organizations celebrate the 60th anniversary of their founding. The renewed partnership focuses on three areas of collaboration: climate and energy transition, responsible forest sourcing, and stakeholder awareness.

Sofidel

Sofidel, one of the world's leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use, and WWF Italy announce the renewal of their partnership through a three-year agreement (2026-2028).

The partnership began in 2008 when Sofidel joined WWF's international Climate Savers program, becoming the first Italian manufacturing company and the first tissue company worldwide to do so. Today, it is one of the longest-standing collaborations in WWF Italy's history and is being renewed in a year when both organizations celebrate their 60th anniversary, sharing not only a significant milestone but also a common vision for the future.

At the heart of the renewed partnership is a relationship model that Sofidel and WWF define as a critical friendship: an ongoing and rigorous dialogue in which WWF shares its expertise to best support the Group in making informed and responsible business decisions.

This model of collaboration is based on mutual trust and a willingness to engage in open dialogue. Over the past eighteen years, it has delivered positive and measurable results, supporting and giving concrete expression to Sofidel's decision to make sustainability a strategic driver of growth.

"Our partnership with WWF has been a driving force from the very beginning. It has helped us build internal awareness, develop responsible energy and sourcing policies, and measure our progress rigorously," said Luigi Lazzareschi, Chief Executive Officer of Sofidel. "We believe this long-standing collaboration has been a valuable catalyst for cultural growth, helping Sofidel advance its sustainable growth journey on solid foundations. Renewing our partnership with WWF Italy in the year of our 60th anniversary is a meaningful way to continue investing in the Group's future".

"Addressing the climate crisis and nature loss requires vision, responsibility, and the ability to innovate. That is why we are proud to continue the journey we began with Sofidel eighteen years ago," said Alessandra Prampolini, Director General of WWF Italy. "Over time, this partnership has shown how open, constructive, and rigorous dialogue can help strengthen corporate strategies and turn commitments into tangible, positive results. Renewing this partnership today reaffirms our shared commitment to tackling environmental challenges with ambition and responsibility, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future, together".

The three areas of collaboration for 2026-2028

On climate and energy, the partnership will support Sofidel in maintaining its commitments under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Regarding forest sourcing, Sofidel and WWF will continue their transformative collaboration, whose scope extends across Europe and the United States with the support of WWF International. Activities will include support in defining and updating responsible sourcing criteria, monitoring supply chains, and conducting an annual analysis of raw material origins to ensure traceability throughout the value chain. This work builds on an ongoing effort that has already enabled Sofidel to source 100% of its virgin pulp from FSC- and PEFC-certified sources.

The third focus area, awareness-raising, includes environmental education initiatives aimed at Sofidel's stakeholders, with WWF leveraging its expertise and experience to promote best practices and strengthen a culture of sustainability throughout the value chain.

Sofidel's commitment is recognized by leading international ESG rating platforms: in 2025, CDP awarded the Group an A- rating for Climate Change and Forests, with the highest score of A for Timber, as well as for Supplier Engagement on Climate Change. Finally, EcoVadis awarded Sofidel the Platinum Medal, placing the company among the top 1% of companies worldwide with the highest scores.

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with over 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 2,002,000 metric tons per year. In 2025, the Group had Net Sales of 4.018 billion Euros. "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet.

www.sofidel.com

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-and-wwf-italy-renew-their-partnership-on-climate-and-energy-re-1209746