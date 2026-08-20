Sanjeev Prasad Joins Trianz as Chief Human Resources Officer to Lead People Strategy Across AI-Powered Transformation

HERNDON, Va. and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, the company behind Concierto - the enterprise agentic transformation platform - announced the appointment of Sanjeev Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Sanjeev will lead people strategy, talent development, organizational design, and culture initiatives across Trianz's global operations as the company scales to meet explosive demand for AI-driven transformation. He reports directly to Sri Manchala, Chief Executive Officer of Trianz.

Scaling People as Infrastructure for Transformation

Sanjeev brings nearly three decades of experience building and transforming people and organizations across India's technology industry, with a deep track record of scaling innovation-driven cultures. Most notably, he spent over 12 years leading the People Team at Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsung Electronics' largest R&D centre outside Korea. There, he orchestrated organizational growth and talent transformation for a world-class engineering operation, managing the complex human dynamics of scaling research, innovation, and technical excellence across thousands of engineers.

His earlier career spans significant leadership tenure at Nokia, where he served as Head of HR for the Devices division during a critical period of industry transformation. Earlier in his career, at Trilogy, he held the role of Director of Human Resources, leading the HR function for Trilogy India. At HCL Technologies, he served as Senior Manager of Human Resources Development during the formative years of India's IT services industry growth. He is a postgraduate of XLRI Jamshedpur in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations, bringing both strategic rigor and deep grounding in people-centered organizational design.

Keeping Human Intelligence at the Centre of AI Transformation

As Trianz accelerates its 'Transformation Services as a Software' model and scales Concierto globally across new markets, the company faces a critical challenge: how to build and sustain world-class teams that thrive in an AI-enabled environment while keeping human intelligence, judgment, and potential at the centre of every transformation.

Sanjeev's appointment reflects Trianz's conviction that scaling a transformation company is fundamentally about building world-class people and culture. The platform is only as powerful as the teams deploying it, the leadership it attracts, and the culture that sustains excellence at scale. Sanjeev's experience in building high-performing teams and people-first cultures across global tech companies positions him to lead this critical function.

"At a moment when Trianz is crossing into a new phase of global scale and AI-driven transformation leadership, we needed a CHRO who understood both the technical soul of transformation and the human dynamics required to sustain it. Sanjeev brings decades of experience proving he can build world-class engineering cultures at scale across multiple geographies and organizational contexts. He understands what it takes to recruit, develop, and retain the calibre of talent required to lead enterprise transformation. As we expand Concierto across new markets and deepen our advisory capabilities, having Sanjeev lead our people strategy is a statement about where we are headed - a company where human intelligence and organizational excellence are core competitive advantages."

- Sri Manchala, Chief Executive Officer, Trianz

"Over the past nearly three decades, I have witnessed and helped shape how technology and organizations have evolved together across global companies. Now, joining Trianz at this moment, I see perhaps the most consequential transformation yet: AI-led digital transformation of enterprise operations. Our opportunity is twofold - to help organizations harness AI for meaningful business and societal impact, while keeping human intelligence, judgment, and potential at the centre. I look forward to creating an organization where great people choose to do their best work."

- Sanjeev Prasad, Chief Human Resources Officer, Trianz

About Trianz

Trianz is a technology company that accelerates enterprise business transformation through a 'Transformation Services as a Software' model, combining deep consulting expertise with its proprietary Concierto platform. Founded over 25 years ago, Trianz serves Fortune 5000 enterprises, government agencies, and education institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company partners with all top hyperscalers in premium tiers and has built a growing ecosystem of global systems integrators, managed service providers, and distributors that use Concierto to deliver transformation outcomes to their own clients. For more information, visit trianz.com.

About Concierto

Concierto by Trianz is a unified transformation platform that enables enterprises to discover, migrate, modernize, manage, and optimize their entire technology estate across multiple clouds from a single interface. With five integrated solutions - Migrate, Modernize, Manage, Maximize, and Intelligence - Concierto replaces fragmented point tools with a connected, AI-powered platform built for enterprise-grade security, governance, and scale. The platform is designed to deliver measurable transformation outcomes: faster time to value, reduced operational complexity, and a consistent operating model across cloud environments. For more information, visit concierto.cloud.

Media Contact

Prashant Bhavaraju

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-703-793-0101

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