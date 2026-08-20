Nomad Compute Plc - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20
20 August 2026
Nomad Compute PLC
("Nomad" or "the Company")
Directorate Change
Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE: NMD), announces that Paul Kennedy, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will step down from his position, and that Jonathan Hives will be appointed to the board as a Non-Executive Director, both with immediate effect.
Jonathan is an experienced public company director who has held roles in multiple UK-listed technology companies. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of LSE-listed Cykel AI PLC, an AI agent development company, and has held similar positions with other publicly listed technology companies, including Ora Technology PLC. He is also well versed in corporate governance and public company requirements through his experience serving on various committees of publicly listed companies.
Jonathan has more than 18 years of international financial planning experience, spanning three continents and multiple major financial centres. He is an active member of the Chartered Insurance Institute and holds the Diploma in Financial Planning along with a BA (Hons) degree in Finance & Investment Management.
Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies
Current directorships and/or partnerships
Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):?
First Sentinel Wealth Limited
Umgawa Ltd
Phoenix Digital Assets Limited (AQSE: PNIX)
Amirose London Holdings PLC (AQSE: ALH)
Ora Technology PLC (AQSE: ORA)
Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYKL)
Mr Hives will receive warrants to subscribe for 30,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in the Company at an exercise price of 0.25p per share ("Warrants"). One third of the Warrants will vest on the first anniversary of grant and thereafter 1/36 of the Warrants will vest at the end of each following month.
Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies in respect of Jonathan Hives.
For further information, please contact:
Nomad Compute PLC
Jonathan Bixby, Chairman
Via First Sentinel
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3855 5551
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056
www.alfredhenry.com
Fortified Securities
Corporate Broker
Guy Wheatley, CFA
+44 (0)203 4117773
About Nomad Compute PLC
Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.
1.?
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person?closely associated?
a)?
Name?
Jonathan Hives
2.?
Reason for the Notification?
a)?
Position/status?
Director?
b)?
Initial notification / Amendment?
Initial notification?
3.?
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,?auctioneer?or auction monitor?
a)?
Name?
Nomad Compute?plc?
b)?
LEI?
98450080N42Z0014Y193
4.?
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted?
a)?
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument?
Warrants over ordinary shares
??
Identification Code?
GB00BXFLKXXX
b)?
Nature of the transaction?
Grant of warrants over ordinary shares.
One third of the warrants will vest on the first anniversary of the grant, with the balance vesting in equal monthly instalments of 1/36 thereafter.
c)?
Price(s) and volume(s)?
d)?
Aggregated information:?
· Aggregated volume?
· Price?
?
Single transaction, see details in item (c) above
e)?
Date of the transaction?
17 August 2026
f)?
Place of the Transaction?
Outside of a trading venue?