Nomad Compute Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2026

Nomad Compute PLC

("Nomad" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE: NMD), announces that Paul Kennedy, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will step down from his position, and that Jonathan Hives will be appointed to the board as a Non-Executive Director, both with immediate effect.

Jonathan is an experienced public company director who has held roles in multiple UK-listed technology companies. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of LSE-listed Cykel AI PLC, an AI agent development company, and has held similar positions with other publicly listed technology companies, including Ora Technology PLC. He is also well versed in corporate governance and public company requirements through his experience serving on various committees of publicly listed companies.

Jonathan has more than 18 years of international financial planning experience, spanning three continents and multiple major financial centres. He is an active member of the Chartered Insurance Institute and holds the Diploma in Financial Planning along with a BA (Hons) degree in Finance & Investment Management.

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies

Current directorships and/or partnerships Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):? First Sentinel Wealth Limited Umgawa Ltd Phoenix Digital Assets Limited (AQSE: PNIX) Amirose London Holdings PLC (AQSE: ALH) Ora Technology PLC (AQSE: ORA) Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYKL)

Mr Hives will receive warrants to subscribe for 30,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in the Company at an exercise price of 0.25p per share ("Warrants"). One third of the Warrants will vest on the first anniversary of grant and thereafter 1/36 of the Warrants will vest at the end of each following month.

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies in respect of Jonathan Hives.

For further information, please contact:

Nomad Compute PLC Jonathan Bixby, Chairman Via First Sentinel Tel: +44 (0) 20 3855 5551 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056 www.alfredhenry.com Fortified Securities Corporate Broker Guy Wheatley, CFA +44 (0)203 4117773

About Nomad Compute PLC

Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.