From ESS News. Europe installed 36 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in 2025, according to a new report by the European solar PV and storage sector association, SolarPower Europe. Total operational battery capacity surpassed 100 GWh for the first time, while annual installations grew by 48% year-on-year, increasingly driven by utility-scale projects. Germany retained its leading position despite registering just a 2% annual expansion, with 6.6 GWh of new BESS systems in 2025. The United Kingdom came second, with 5.2 GWh of new storage, a 64% rise compared to the previous year, ...

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