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PR Newswire
20.08.2026 17:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Brings AORUS INFINITY to Gamescom 2026 with an Immersive Gaming Playground

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS is heading to Gamescom 2026 under the AORUS INFINITY theme, turning its booth into an immersive gaming playground where visitors can experience leading game titles on AI gaming laptops, OLED gaming monitors, and PC setups, alongside the Gamescom debut of the AORUS INFINITY Series.

The AORUS INFINITY Series delivers a high-performance build with a distinctive visual identity, led by the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT motherboard featuring aerospace-grade engineering and 3D metal-printed technology. The lineup also features AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series INFINITY graphics cards with the advanced WINDFORCE Hyperburst cooling system, the portable AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis equipped with an integrated 16-inch side display, and newly launched gaming peripherals.

Built around premium AORUS hardware, the dedicated gaming corner showcases the fusion of gaming and AI. The AORUS MASTER 16 AI gaming laptop runs on GIGABYTE's exclusive GiMATE AI agent for real-time tuning, scaling up through the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX with GPU Selector to balance resources between gaming and AI workloads. Projecting onto the FO27Q28G and FO27Q24G OLED gaming monitors, it seamlessly delivers exceptional visuals, paired with Tactical Features for a sharper competitive edge. The booth also highlights aesthetic PC builds, including cable-free STEALTH Series with a clean and sleek finish, the lifestyle-driven WOOD Series, and the European debut of the anime-inspired character AORUS ARI.

This time, AORUS features CAPCOM "Street Fighter 6" and "PRAGMATA", Microsoft "Forza Horizon 6", and "Star Wars Zero Company", while GIGABYTE's gaming monitors also power "Onimusha: Way of the Sword" at Capcom's Gamescom booth. Meanwhile, as the official hardware partner for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA, AORUS will host a dedicated VALORANT Challenge, where attendees can compete with a PRO player for Gamescom-exclusive VCT rewards. Game-inspired modding builds will also be showcased on-site, complemented by interactive online giveaways that bring the excitement of these collaborations beyond the show floor. Visitors can experience the full lineup at Koelnmesse, Hall 8, Booth C050.

For gamers worldwide, AORUS is rolling out online campaigns before and during Gamescom, offering chances to win an X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard or an MO27Q28GR OLED gaming monitor, and more. In addition to the Gamescom experience, GIGABYTE's ongoing 40th-anniversary campaigns include AORUS MEMBER DAY, GIGABYTE 408Your Infinity, and My Perfect Setup. Follow @aorus_official on Instagram for more details.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-brings-aorus-infinity-to-gamescom-2026-with-an-immersive-gaming-playground-302856398.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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