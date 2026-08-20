SimpliTrain recognized as 'Starting Block' in MarketsandMarkets latest 360Quadrants platform for the Learning Management System Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliTrain, a unified, cloud-based learning and training management platform, has been recognized as a 'Starting Block' in the Learning Management System Market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. This recognition underscores SimpliTrain's strengthening of its position as an integrated, AI-ready learning ecosystem for organizations seeking to manage, deliver, and measure training through a single platform.

"SimpliTrain has combined Learning Management System (LMS), Training Management System (TMS), and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) capabilities to support the complete training lifecycle, from course creation and learner enrollment to instructor-led training (ILT), virtual instructor-led training (vILT), blended learning, assessments, certifications, compliance, reporting, and learner engagement," said Vivek Ravichandran, Sr. Manager, 360Quadrants assessment team.

"Its expanded LMS capabilities with AI-powered tools are designed to accelerate the transformation of existing learning materials into digital training content."

Over the last year, SimpliTrain has enabled enterprises, training organizations, SMBs, and content creators to manage learning across multi-location and multi-client environments while supporting configurable dashboards, virtual classrooms, personalized learning paths, multilingual learning experiences, gamification, and advanced analytics. The platform also integrates with enterprise systems, helping organizations reduce dependency on disconnected training tools, spreadsheets, and complex integrations while improving training efficiency, learner engagement, compliance, and visibility into learning outcomes.

Its AI course authoring tool can transform presentations, documents, and other learning materials into interactive, LMS-ready courses without coding, while its Content to SCORM Converter converts PowerPoint, PDF, Word, and MP4 files into SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 packages. Robust multi-language capabilities, including support for Spanish, German, Japanese, and Arabic with right-to-left (RTL) functionality, further extend the platform's accessibility for global organizations and diverse workforces.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

Over 25 prominent market players and start-ups were shortlisted for evaluation. Each was then rated against a well-defined set of parameters, including:

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at the regional and category levels

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, and other stakeholders

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace disrupting over USD 3.7 trillion in technology spend, and the only rating platform built specifically for vendors in the technology space. It gives buyers unbiased information to make informed purchasing decisions, while giving vendors a way to influence those same decisions. Through the platform, vendors can win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, define key evaluation parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space-visible to giants and start-ups alike. Experts, meanwhile, can grow their personal brands and strengthen their thought leadership. At its core, 360Quadrants aims to build a global social network connecting industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security, Identity Verification, and Digital Forensics.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes in a recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. MarketsandMarkets collaborates with clients on growth programs, enabling them to monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through their service lines, including TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, MarketsandMarkets collaborates with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. The company's insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and its proprietary Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simplitrain-recognized-as-starting-block-in-marketsandmarkets-latest-360quadrants-platform-for-the-learning-management-system-market-302856355.html