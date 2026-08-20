Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Moscow International Travel & Tourism is pleased to announce its return to Moscow's Crocus Expo, Pavilion 1, from 13 to 15 April 2027. Recognised as Eurasia's largest annual travel and hospitality exhibition, MITT 2027 will welcome more than 17,000 trade visitors and feature more than 900 exhibitors from over 40 countries, continuing a 33-year legacy as the premier destination for anyone doing business in the Eurasian travel market.





MITT 2027: The World's Leading Travel & Tourism Trade Show Returns to Moscow This Spring

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The three-day exhibition spans the full breadth of the travel and hospitality industry. Exhibitors include national and regional tourism boards, tour operators, travel agencies, international hotel chains, boutique resorts and health spas, airlines, cruise lines, car hire companies, MICE agencies, medical tourism specialists, luxury travel providers, online booking platforms, National Tourism Organizations and travel technology innovators. Countries including India, Malaysia, China, Turkey, Tunisia, Cuba, Kenya, Oman, and Namibia are among those regularly represented alongside the regions of Russia, which use the show as a flagship platform to showcase domestic tourism potential to a global audience.

Alongside the exhibition floor, MITT 2027 delivers an intensive three-day conference programme featuring more than 20 keynote sessions, panels, and seminars across topics including digital transformation in travel distribution, sustainable tourism development, the growth of medical and wellness tourism, boutique and lifestyle hospitality, and the evolving expectations of the modern traveller. The programme is designed to give attendees directly actionable insights they can put to work immediately in their businesses.

MITT 2027 will also host the fifth annual MITT Travel Start competition, celebrating the most promising startups innovating across travel technology, sustainable tourism, and hospitality - providing young companies with exposure to investors and senior industry decision-makers in a single setting.

"Our goal for 2027 is to bridge the gap between traditional networking and the future of travel technology. We are creating an environment where high-level negotiations meet cutting-edge innovation - a space where every corner of the industry is represented and where meaningful connections happen."

- MITT Organising Committee

"MITT has been an excellent experience, with strong visitor engagement and continuous activity at our stand. We have received numerous business inquiries and our co-exhibitors are seeing great results as well. It is a vibrant platform to connect, promote, and build valuable relationships."

For more information about MITT, use the contact details below:

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Source: Plentisoft